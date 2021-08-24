2022 Mazda MX-30 Price Tag Revealed — And It Allows Owners Access To Other Mazda Cars

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the brand’s first foray into fully electric models. (Images: Mazda)

The Mazda MX-30 competes with models like the Mini Cooper SE on range.

Bear in mind, with a 35.5-kWh battery and just 100 miles of EPA-estimated range, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 is a city car, through and through. The automaker bills it as an “ideal companion for daily commuting” that’s “designed to meet the needs of must urban residents.” That’s not too bitter a pill to swallow, though, as long as the price is right. Fortunately, now we actually know how much it will cost, as Mazda announced pricing for the U.S.-bound MX-30 Tuesday. When it goes on sale this fall, the brand’s first pure EV will start at $34,645 including destination.

For now, at least, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 with its urban-sized battery pack will only be on sale in the state of California.

Early adopters with the MX-30 will get $500 in ChargePoint credits, that they’ll be able to use for public charging or for the installation of an in-home Level 2 charger. Beyond that, Mazda promises solid driving dynamics to match what we’ve come to expect from its other models, as well as the latest iteration of “Kodo” exterior design. The front-wheel drive car puts out 143 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque through its single electric motor.

When it does come time to charge up, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 does support 50 kW DC fast charging. The company says you can get up to 80% state of charge within 36 minutes that way, or it will take about 3 hours on a Level 2 240V AC charger. Plug in on a standard wall outlet, and you’ll need 13 hours and 40 minutes to reach that same charge.

You technically get more than one car for the price — at least for a few days each year

Buy into the 2022 Mazda MX-30, and you’ll get a host of features akin to the rest of Mazda’s lineup. That includes an 8.8-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and Mazda’s i-ActivSense safety suite. The $37,655 “Premium Plus” model adds in Front Cross Traffic Alert, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Mind you, both the base and Premium Plus prices exclude the current $7,500 tax credit and California’s incentives, which vary depending on the vehicle you buy. Factor in both, and it’s possible to effectively buy even the top-end trim for around $25,000.

One added perk, though, is access to other models in the lineup. Called the “Elite Access Loaner Program”, Mazda says it will allow MX-30 owners the opportunity to “experience” other models in the Mazda lineup for up to 10 days each year for the first three years of ownership. Owners must reserve the cars in advance with their dealers, and the process is contingent upon whether that dealer opts to participate in the program.

Interested buyers in California can call the concierge number at 833-4MY-MX30 (833-469-6930) to reserve their MX-30 now. The car will actually arrive in California dealerships by October 2021.