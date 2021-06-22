What Is The BEST 2021 Ford Bronco? We Compare The Trims To Find Out! (Video)

You don't necessarily need the *most expensive* Bronco to get what's best for your needs

We can’t all afford a 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, but is that really the best option anyway? (Images: Ford)

The 2021 Ford Bronco lineup comprises six trims and tons of standalone options.

Much like its chief rival, I certainly don’t blame you if there’s some confusion breaking down all the options available in Ford’s revived SUV. It’s an off-road SUV at heart, but while Badlands and Wildtrak lean toward the hardcore enthusiast, there are also the Big Bend, Black Diamond and Outer Banks trims that offer up various levels of comfort and capability. Of course, each also hits ever higher price points within the range. Do you want the $4,495 Sasquatch Package? How about a 7-speed manual (like the Wrangler, at least you have the option to row your own gears), or do you want the 10-speed automatic transmission? In this video, Tommy and Andre break down most of the available trims, from the base model upward.

Here’s what you have from the get-go, while the guys show each model’s unique features below:

Base model: $29,995 (Four-door: $34,695)

Even the entry-level Bronco comes equipped with push-button start, LED headlamps and part-time four-wheel drive. On top of that, though, Ford offers a respectably broad range of customization options across the entire range. You can have either the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or the larger 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 on this trim. Speccing the larger engine costs an extra $3,490 on the two-door model — as it also locks you into the 10-speed automatic — and $1,895 more on the four-door. Beware: While you can get the 7-speed manual on most four-door models except the Outer Banks and Wildtrak, you also cannot spec a manual on the four-door base Bronco.

On the tech front, you still get an 8-inch version of Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system. A hard-top is standard fare on the two-door models, while four-doors also get a soft-top option. All Broncos, including the base model, get the Sasquatch Package as an option. That adds 17-inch beadlock capable wheels (16-inch steelies come stock on the base model), a 4.7:1 final drive ratio with electronic front and rear lockers, high-clearance suspension and fender flares and beefier 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

Here’s more detail of what you get with higher trims (link), and updated pricing for each (including Ford’s $1,495 destination fee):