We’ve Gotten COUNTLESS Comments To Really Test a Subaru Off-Road — So We Just Bought One!

The Subaru Crosstrek is the brand’s entry-level crossover, and one of its most affordable. (Image: Subaru)

You all have been asking for it.

Here at TFL, we have working relationships with nearly every major automaker, with the notable exception of Subaru. There’s a long story behind how that came about, but the long and short of it is we don’t get press cars from the manufacturers, leaving out a notable opportunity to cover those cars for folks who are interested in what they have to offer. That’s especially true in Colorado, as you’ll likely see more Subarus here than anywhere else in the country. However, thanks to your support and viewership over the years, we have a solution in that we are able to buy these vehicles to test out. To wit, here’s our next long-term tester: a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

And if you’re curious before you check out the video below, no — this is not a fully-loaded, decked-out version. Instead, it’s pretty much the exact opposite. This is a base model, though you do still get quite a bit of car for a low-$20,000s investment. At its heart is a 2.0-liter engine putting out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. While you can buy a couple trims of the Crosstrek with a manual transmission (hooray!), this particular car purchased through AAA’s AutoSource car buying service has a CVT. By and large, those are the majority of Crosstreks you’ll find if you’re shopping for one yourself, and likely the one you’re looking for anyway since manual take rates are abysmal these days. Still, it’s nice to have the 6-speed option if you desperately want it.

More tests coming up soon

In the video below, Tommy takes a closer look at what sort of features you can get with the base level Crosstrek. While Subaru fits fewer toes to this model compared to the Sport or Premium trims, you do still get some important standard features. Subaru’s EyeSight safety suite is standard across the range, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration through the StarLink infotainment system. It’s not bad on fuel, either, offering up to 33 mpg even with its all-wheel drive capability. CVT-equipped models also get X-Mode, which is meant to help the driver out on rough terrain. We’ll test that feature in time — as we’ve done with the Outback in the past — but for now check out the video below for more details: