The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Could Bring Tesla-Fighting 478 Miles Of Range: News

The full reveal for Mercedes’ all-electric EQS is coming in just a couple weeks. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will offer up to 478 miles of range, according to the company’s CEO.

Throughout its development, Mercedes estimated that it’s new EQS sedan will offer Tesla-fighting range in the 700 kilometer (435 mile) area. Now, the automaker gave a new figure of 770 kilometers, or 478 miles on a single charge.

CEO Ola Källenius revealed that figure during Daimler’s annual meeting, and translates to a 10% improvement over previous figures. While the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS will have multiple battery options, that longest range is supposedly achievable with the largest 108-kWh option. That puts the brand’s newest EV on fighting terms with the Tesla Model S Long Range. Currently, Tesla’s longest-distance offering manages 412 miles on a charge. However, that may change as the company prepares its ludicrous Plaid+ model, which it says will go “more than 520 miles” when it goes on sale next year.

During that same meeting, Källenius also said the car will be able to charge 300 km (186 miles) in 15 minutes, though we will definitely have to wait and see on that one. Insofar as range and charging estimates are concerned, the picture could look at least slightly different for the U.S. compared to Europe. That 478-mile figure, for example, uses the new “WLTP” standard, which is often far more optimistic than EPA range figures. When those emerge, we may see a range number somewhere in the low 400-mile area. We should have those numbers in the coming months, as the EQS should go on sale here in late 2021.

The EQS shows off its screen-heavy interior

Apart from Mercedes’ figures, we also get a closer look at the interior for the 2022 EQS. As you’d expect, the general layout and accoutrements are similar to its S-Class cousin, just with far more screen area. In front of the driver is your typical gauge cluster display, but additional screens covering the infotainment area and the passenger compartment span a whopping 56 inches across most of the dashboard.

We’ll have more technical information on April 15, when the EQS makes its world debut.