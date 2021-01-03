Ask Nathan: 2022 Honda HR-V EV, Future of Overlanding and Cheap New Jeep?

Do you know about the 2022 Honda HR-V EV?

Is this the face pf the 2022 Honda HR-V? Renderings by: Kleber Silva

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if there will be a 2022 Honda HR-V EV.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Can Nathan or Roman tell me about the 2022 Honda HR-V EV?

Rumor is, Honda will be building more EVs for our market. I saw Nathan’ post on Honda EVs. There was no mention of the 2022 Honda HR-V EV that I hear is coming. Can you comment on this? I own a 2018 HR-V and love it to bits!

A: Thanks for the message!

The next generation Honda HR-V is extremely important to the automaker. In 2019, Honda sold well over 100,000 units in North America. In 2020, the numbers are down about 25-percent; thanks (in part) to COVID-19. Still, the little crossover is a successful competitor in this market. Despite its age, it’s still one of the most utilitarian crossovers in its class.

My buddy Jason (@HondaProJason) gets a ton of insight on new Honda products. Recently, he posted some spy shots of what most of us feel is the next generation / 2022 Honda HR-V… and it could be a hybrid or an EV – or both. There are a bunch of theories about what will power the HR-V.

Here’s a few thoughts from other sources:

@Titan_Log said that the 2022 Honda HR-V will have an optional AWD system to the current Honda CR-V hybrid. He thinks they will use the 158 horsepower, 1.5-liter engine along with an electric motor to bump up overall horsepower to over 200. They also think the efficiency will go up about twenty-percent.

TopElectricSUV.com said it could have an “e:HEV hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter i-MMD petrol engine and two electric motors.”

Zach Butler (TFL Studios Managing Editor) Wrote a post about the Honda SUV E:Concept, and Honda’s announcement regarding a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the Honda CR-V. Either of these tech tidbits could trickle down to the 2022 Honda HR-V.

Here’s what I know:

Honda has an all-new HR-V running around, testing. They will announce more about this vehicle during the first or second quarter of 2021. We could hear more as early as January or February 2021. Honda knows that crossovers are hot in the United States, so it’s entirely possible that a version of the Insight’s powertrain could find its way to the HR-V. That would make sense, but can that setup work with all-wheel drive (AWD)?

The current Honda HR-V is a great little crossover; one that may be discounted in the near future to make room for the next generation version. Keep that in mind bargain hunters!

We’ll keep our ear to the ground on this story – promise!

The next question comes from a young fan who wants to know what overlanding will be like when he starts driving.

The Daihatsu Waku Waku concept (Images: Daihatsu)

Q: Hi, this question is for Ask Nathan from The Fast Lane Car.

This is Danny and I am 11 years old from Oceanside California. My dad has written to you before and he told me that you could answer my question. I love TFL video and I subscribe to all of your channels. I’m happy to see your foot is all better after all of that stuff you went through. Dad says you had a bunch of surgeries. Are you all better now?

My question is about overlanding. Dad has a 2017 Toyota 4runner that tows our trailer to Mexico for our fishing trips. We camp out and park on the beach for a lot of days. He sometimes goes into the desert with me and my sister and we explore old places and old planes. We still go places but covid has made it hard to go to Mexico this year. I miss going because I love to fish and camp. Anyway I was wondering what overlanding will be like when I can buy a new car. I want something smaller then my dads 4runner. Maybe something electric or a hybrid.

Thank you!

Danny

A: Hi Danny, thanks for the email!

I’m better now – thanks! I miss fishing in Mexico too. A long time ago, I would head to Ensenada with a few of my friends to fish and camp out. I hope you guys can get back there soon!

I think you’re right on about hybrids for overlanding. The more research I do, regarding future powertrains, the more it looks like newer hybrid systems will be the smart bet for long distance travel. Right now, diesel powertrains give most consumers the best range for the money, but that’s changing. Trucks, like the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid, can go over 700-miles on a tank of gas. On top of that, it can power a campsite for days. The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe can go 400 miles on a tank, and is capable of serious off-road adventure (according to Jeep).

This is the European Jeep Compass PHEV. It should be coming to the US soon. (Image: Jeep)

Now, take that technology and make it smaller and (hopefully) less expensive.

If automakers can build a small crossover, with a good AWD/4WD system that has excellent range, it might be the future of overlanding. You see, being able to go long distances in the rough, along with hauling your gear is important for overlanders. I just don’t think that all-electric vehicles will be able to accomplish that any time soon.

Right now, the hybrid and PHEV are complex and expensive. If their tech were to work its way down to smaller vehicles, it may be a great way to overland on a budget. In the next few years, we will be getting a lot of PHEVs and better hybrids from nearly every automaker.

By the time you’re driving, I bet you’ll be able to get a rugged little PHEV that can keep up with your dad’s truck!

Thank again!

Check out how the Ford F-150 hybrid can power TWO massive trailers!

The last question comes from a viewer who wants the most off-road-capable Jeep for under $30,000

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) I got 30K and I want to buy the most off road capable Jeep in 2021.

If you were aiming to buy under $30,000 and like to go off road, what would you buy? Getting rid of my 2014 Patriot which has been pretty good but I want more capability.

— Anonymous

A: Thanks for the question.

The (online) base price for a 2021 Jeep Renegade is $28,945. A bare bones, two-door Wrangler Sport comes in with an MSRP of $29,710 – but I doubt you’ll find either one for under $30,000. Another option, (although we have yet to test it) is the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. A base model has AWD/4WD and comes in at about the same price as the Renegade.

The thing is: you wanted a good off-road vehicle – right? For that price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything more capable than the base model Jeep Wrangler. If you need any options, an automatic transmission, or a hardtop – you’ll be well into the $30,000 range.

For under 30K – there are a lot of used and “certified pre-owned” vehicles that will do nicely. That includes older Wranglers and Toyota 4Runnners.

Best of luck!

