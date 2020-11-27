These Are The BEST Black Friday 2020 Used Car Deals – Including Some Surprises: Video

You know how the story goes. It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and sales abound this Black Friday, including some used car deals. In fact, the folks over at research firm iSeeCars analyzed recent listings. In that, they could determine which models were likely to catch the best discounts as dealers capitalize on the holiday. So, how much can you actually save? In this video, Roman and Nathan go through their findings with the most popular cars around. From the Toyota Camry to even the Subaru Outback (which doesn’t get heavily too incentivized when new), you’re likely to find something appealing here.

iSeeCars actually published their findings on the top 25 popular cars with the greatest savings. You can check that out over on their website, while we highlighted the top 10 in our video below. The firm looked at 1.8 million cars for sale a week before Black Friday. On the whole, dealers are currently offering cars at a 5.5% discount, or a savings of $1,221.

Check out the video below for more!

Top 10 best used car deals