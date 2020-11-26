Video: The 2021 Diesel Chevrolet Tahoe Gets A Remarkable 28 MPG: Let’s Take A Closer Look!

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe received a major rework, including the addition of a 3.0-liter Duramax diesel powertrain to the lineup. (Photo: Chevrolet)

When you shop for a big, three-row, body-on-frame SUV like a Chevrolet Tahoe, you get quite a bit of presence and power for the money. One thing on which you normally expect to compromise, though, is fuel economy. That’s especially true if you opt for the High Country model with a 420 horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8. Official EPA ratings for that SUV stand at a whopping 14 mpg in the city and 16 mpg combined. If you’re lucky, you may crack 20 mpg on the highway, but only with a strong tailwind. Now, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has a more efficient solution in the way of a 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine.

With 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the diesel Chevrolet Tahoe offers up decent power while vastly improving fuel economy. Official EPA ratings for the new engine are 21 City / 28 Highway / 24 mpg, putting it well ahead of its contemporary rivals like the Ford Expedition and even the unibody Dodge Durango. In this video, Andre takes a closer look at the diesel Chevrolet Tahoe High Country. That includes a more detailed impression of the diesel engine, as well as a look at the features you can expect when you spring for the fully-loaded version of Chevrolet’s latest-generation model.

Currently, we can’t talk about driving impressions just yet. However, we will have another update on the diesel Chevrolet Tahoe coming soon, so stay tuned to TFL Studios for more on our channels.