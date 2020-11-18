Stylish 2022 Infiniti QX55 Debuts With Official Specs: Here’s How It Compares To The QX50 SUV

The Infiniti QX55 makes its official debut

To some of you, the idea of a coupe-like crossover may be a strange undertaking. Some may think playing on style — while admittedly sacrificing some practicality — is the more appealing option. Enough of you fall in the latter category for the likes of BMW, Audi and now Infiniti to (once again) justify building these cars, and to that end the automaker revealed the 2022 Infiniti QX55 Tuesday. It plays in the same segment as the X4 and the impending Q3 Sportback.

As it happens, Infiniti is actually rejoining the market after its last FX crossover (or the QX70, in its later years) went out of production in 2017. As part of a livestream concert event headlined by singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc, Infiniti said this model is “reconnecting to our FX heritage and soul.” On the styling front, the decently long hood line and sloping rear roofline does harken back to the original model. This time around, though, it uses the same underpinnings as its QX50 sibling.

How the QX55 compares to the QX50 SUV

One area the 2022 Infiniti QX55 significantly differs from the conventional QX50 crossover is in its trim content. This model will only launch with all-wheel drive trims, even on the base model. Three trims are available: From the base Luxe, the Essential and range-topping Sensory add more equipment. However, there is no lower “Pure” level, nor is there an “Autograph” version available, at least not yet.

Insofar as powertrain and suspension matters are concerned, the 2022 Infiniti QX55 shares specs with the QX50. Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine. It makes the same amount of power as before, with 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque on tap. Power routes its way to all four wheels through a continuously variable transmission, and its final drive ratio is no different to the QX50. On that basis, these two shouldn’t feel drastically different to drive, though we will have to wait until we can test it firsthand to know for sure. The engine, transmission, suspension, steering ratio and turning diameter are no different on the 2022 Infiniti QX55 than the QX50. You do get 20-inch wheels as standard here, though, compared to the standard 19s on all but the QX50 Sensory and Autograph.

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 sports a 110.2-inch wheelbase, but its body is longer thanks to the styling cues. At 186.3 inches long and 63.8 inches tall, it’s also slightly shorter in height, as you’d expect with the sloping roofline. Thanks to that change, you do lose a bit of rear headroom, as well as cargo volume. The QX55 has 26.9 cubic feet of cargo space (to the QX50’s 31.1 with a moonroof) with the seats up, and 54.1 cubic feet when they’re folded (QX50: 65.1).

No pricing, EPA figures yet

According to Infiniti’s spec sheet, another area the QX55 differs, strangely, is on safety equipment. Features like Lane Departure Prevention, Steering Assist, Distance Control Assist, Blind Spot Intervention, ProPilot Assist, High Beam Assist and Intelligent Cruise Control are completely unavailable on the Luxe trim (as is also the case on the “Pure” QX50). All those options are part of the ProAssist and ProActive Packages on the Essential, and only come standard on the QX55 Sensory. Take a look at the 2021 Infiniti QX50, and all those features are standard on all but the base trim.

Infiniti has not announced pricing yet, so it remains to be seen what the price walk will be between the QX55 and its standard crossover stablemate. Fuel economy figures are unavailable at time of writing as well, though they should not fall too far astray of the QX50’s 22 City / 28 Highway / 25 Combined mpg rating.

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 will go on sale next spring.