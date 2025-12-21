Ask Nathan: Will the Ford Lightning Return and You Can Buy Whatever You Want?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the Ford Lightning return?

Buy what you want?

This week’s first question comes from a fan who wants to see the Ford Lightning come back – even before it is out of dealerships.

Q: RE: Bring the Ford Lightning back!

Ford has ended production of the fully-electric F-150 Lightning pickup and cancelled future BEV (battery-electric) versions due to lower-than-expected demand, profitability challenges, and shifting market conditions. I own a 2022 Lightning and I think it is fantastic. But I understand the reasoning and I think that Ford completely messed up the pricing game right off the bat.

Do you think they will bring the Lightning back? I still see quite a few at dealership holding lots and I bet they will be discounted. Tell your readers Nathan!

— Sandbox LLS

A: I’m not sure about the name’s timeline, but Ford is not finished with electrification – by a long shot.

The current all-electric Lightning’s production has concluded at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. There’s no announced timeline for restarting pure BEV Lightning production. Ford plans to revive the Lightning name on a new extended-range electric pickup (often, it’s known as an EREV), where electric motors drive the truck but a small gasoline engine acts as a range-extending generator. This next-gen “Lightning” is expected to feature very high overall range (reportedly 700+ miles) while retaining many benefits of EV drive.

Ford is pivoting strategy toward hybrids, extended-range EVs, and more affordable EVs – with internal combustion and hybrid engines still playing a big role in the overall lineup. Think Ram’s upcoming 1500 ERV, or the Harvester-(range extender) equipped Scouts, which will be on dealership lots soon. That appears to be where Ford is headed now.

i agree with your assessment about finding good deals on the remaining Ford F-150 Lightnings as there are quite a few that are languishing.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook from a viewer who’s upset with the cars we (TFL Studios) buys.

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) RE: Sick of the S—- cars you guys buy!

Why don’t you buy used cars real people buy and tell us about them? It always has to be quirky or something no one cares about. It make 0 sense!

Mark JJ17

A: Nah, we’re good buying what we want.

Here’s the good news: Roman, Tommy and Andre have such a voracious appetite for old cars and trucks; they buy and sell so many, they are bound to acquire something you’ll be interested in. It may take a while, but the odds are in your favor. This is who we are, and this gives us joy.

We want to review things that interest us, so we can maintain that enthusiasm when we create content about the vehicle in question. We’ve done simple, boring used cars before, and nobody watches. Thus, getting and showing you interesting, unique and quirky vehicles (along with new vehicle reviews) is our jam.

Thanks for watching!

– N

