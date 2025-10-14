Ford Bronzes Up the 2026 Bronco Sport With New Appearance Package

(Images: Ford)

Bronze accents have been all the rage these past few years, and now you can get it from the factory on the 2026 Ford Bronco Sport.

In the not-do-distant past, I used to have to talk ad nauseum about piano black in pretty much every new car hitting the market. Some automakers have since cooled it with the scratch magnet interiors since, though now there’s a new fashionable move in play: bronze, bronze and more bronze. Enter the 2026 Ford Bronco Sport, which gets a new Bronze appearance package if you want a breather from the sea of gloss black we’ve been given over the years.

As you’d expect, the Bronze Package adds in appropriately colored 17-inch wheels, as well as bronze badging and trim pieces all around the exterior. Depending on which trim you choose, those wheels either come wrapped in all-season tires (As they do on this Big Bend model), or all-terrain rubber. If you want to spec the Bronze appearance pack, you’ll be able to pair it with Space White, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Azure Gray Tri-Coat Metallic, Carbonized Gray, or Velocity Blue.

Inside, the bronze treatment continues on the door panel C-channels and instrument panel accents, as well as the interior stitching. the cloth seats feature “Canyon”-colored stitching, though, and not “Sinister Bronze” like everything else. A nice little piece of trivia to trip up your friends there.

We don’t have pricing information for how much this package will cost yet. However, similar packages on the Mustang and Mach-E cost between $1,195 and $1,995. Other Bronco Sport appearance options fall between those two figures, so don’t be too surprised if the option costs somewhere around $1,800, in addition to any price hikes Ford has in mind across the whole 2026 Bronco Sport lineup. Hopefully, we’ll have more concrete updates on that front soon.