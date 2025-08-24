Ask Nathan: Will Chrysler Build the Pacifica Grizzly Peak and Small Ford Maverick-Like Trucks?

(Images: Stellantis | Chrysler)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept make it to production?

When will we see other small pickups that compete against the Maverick and Santa Cruz?

This week’s first question comes from a fan who wants to see the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept go into production.

Q: RE: The Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept needs to go into production!

I think the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept needs to go into production! Maybe as a Dodge or something. Do you think that they can do it? Big fan!

— 10:13

A: Hi there.

I like the concept too. For those of you who don’t know: the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept is a rugged, adventure-ready version of the Pacifica minivan, which was showcased at this year’s Overland Expo Mountain West. You can clearly see its lifted ride height, overland accessories, and rough-and-tumble swagger. It’s something that should have been explored and teased years ago. It is not a true 4×4, but an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup without a locker.

Stellantis might consider something like this for production, but it’s doubtful. Consumers need to understand: there’s a lot of work and expense needed to make something like this production-ready. Whenever you lift a vehicle, slap larger (heavier) tires on it and include accessories, it makes for a less efficient vehicle, one that has to be safety checked as well. This drag also taxes the powertrain, and body structure. All of that means that it has to be tested, evaluated, refined and built in a cost-effective way. That all boils down to cost, which will be steep.

The question some may have to ask themselves is: “Is it worth spending significantly more on what is, in essence, a lifted minivan, or would a less expensive three-row SUV be the more practical choice?”

— N

The last question comes from a fan regarding future competition against the Ford Maverick.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@X/Twitter – summarized) Who is building a competitor for the Ford Maverick?

I keep hearing about competitors coming for the Ford Maverick (and the Hyundai Santa Cruz), but there has been nothing over the past few years. I see concepts here and there, but nothing has been announced. Will anyone come to play?

— Anonymous

A: Yes, you have a good point.

So far, in 2025, Ford has sold 86,056 units in the first half of 2025, an 11.6% increase year-over-year. Last year, they sold over 118,000 Mavericks. That’s impressive. The Hyundai Santa Cruz has floundered, with sales running at about a quarter of the Mavericks. Last year, they sold over 33,000 Santa Cruz pickups. I suspect part of that disparity has to do with Hyundai’s lack of a hybrid, and steep pricing.

Indeed Ford has a real success on their hands with the Maverick, but the Santa Cruz serves as a cautionary tale, and that might be why there’s a bit of a delay. Toyota is primed and ready to debut some sort of pickup that will slot underneath the Tacoma, and be a direct competitor to the Maverick.

According to Motor Trend, it’s “all but a dine deal.” They quoted Cooper Ericksen, head of planning and strategy for Toyota Motor North America, and he said it’s coming, based on a TNGA platform. That means it will be a unibody, like the Maverick, and will (most likely) be a hybrid. I’m thinking they will still use a RAV4/Camry powertrain and their AWD system as well.

As for Nissan, Stellantis, GM and others – I think they are all watching to see what Toyota will do next, before acting.

Cheers!

— N