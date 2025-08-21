2026 Jeep Cherokee Debuts With Hybrid Power and a $36,995 Starting Price

Could this Jeep Cherokee be the spiritual XJ successor we’ve been waiting for?

Nearly three years after the last Cherokee‘s demise, Jeep is back with a brand-new sixth-generation model. The company teased the iconic SUV’s return for months, but now we finally have far more information — including technical specs, price and when we can except to see different trims on sale. To answer that last question first, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee will officially go on sale later this year, with the lower-level trims hitting the market in early 2026.

So, what exactly are we looking at with this latest-generation Jeep Cherokee? This KM generation brings a new design and powertrain, while also riding on a different platform to the old KL. The new model uses Stellantis’ multi-energy STLA Large architecture — a platform that aims to open up various options for internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric variants. With this specific launch, however, the North American market Cherokee is using a gas-hybrid powertrain setup (more on that below).

On the styling front, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee adopts a far more upright, boxier stature than past generations. It’s still easily identifiable as a Jeep by way of the seven-slotted grille, while we’re also getting squared-off LED headlights and a new take on the “Jerry Can”-style taillights we last saw on the Renegade. The relatively simple front and rear fascia as well as the boxy side profile and nearly vertical rear end makes this new Cherokee more of a proper SUV stature, instead of giving off the vibes of a soccer mom’s wagon.

At 188.1 inches long, 74.7 inches wide (not counting the mirrors), 67.5 inches tall and riding on a 113.0-inch wheelbase, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee is larger in pretty much every dimension compared to the old KL, as well. One potential mark against the non-Trailhawk models, however, is its relatively modest 8 inches of ground clearance. That’s about average for your everyday crossover, but doesn’t reach the same levels as a Subaru Outback‘s 8.7 to 9.5 inches, or even the new Honda Passport TrailSport, a car I’ve repeatedly criticized for not having enough clearance.

But what about that powertrain?

Unlike either of those crossovers, though, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee has efficiency on its side. Its new 1.6-liter hybrid setup makes an appearance in place of the old 3.2-liter V6 on early KLs, as well as the 2.0-liter Hurricane inline-four. For the time being, the hybrid is your only powertrain option, though I have a sneaking suspicion the Hurricane will make its way back into the fold with the Trailhawk (Jeep, for its part, isn’t ready to discuss that particular model just yet).

Combined, Jeep is quoting a peak output of 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque with this new unit. Since you do have a 177-horsepower gas engine as well as an electric motor and a 1-kWh lithium-ion battery at your disposal, Jeep claims this new Cherokee can manage up to 37 mpg combined, or a driving range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of 87-octane fuel. While the 2026 Jeep Cherokee will be assembled in Toluca, Mexico rather than Belvidere, Illinois like the old one, the powertrain will be built in the United States, at Stellantis’ Dundee, Michigan engine plant.

Every Jeep Cherokee launching later this year or in early 2026 will pack an electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT), rather than the old-car’s 9-speed automatic.

Jeep did also outline the Cherokee’s all-wheel drive system, which will be the Active Drive I system with standard rear-axle disconnect.

Jeep’s Active Drive I setup allows the car’s computers to kick into front-wheel drive operation for better efficiency, and lock in the rear axle when necessary for better traction. You do still get a conventional transfer case that can split torque 50:50 front-to-rear when the conditions call for it. That said, it is a single-speed transfer case, so you don’t get low-range, nor does the 2026 Jeep Cherokee come with a locking differential at either end: it runs open diffs front and rear. That may present an issue if you do want to take your new 4,295-pound SUV into conditions where you could use some mechanical help navigating obstacles.

The Cherokee does still use a Selec-Terrain system, so you have multiple drive modes to help suit the vehicle to your conditions. “Auto” mode is what you’ll run in most of the time, while Jeep also brings in a Sport mode, Snow mode and Sand/Mud mode. Despite having just 8 inches of clearance, the Cherokee KM does have a breakover angle of 18.8 degrees (not bad for a crossover), as well as approach and departure angles of 19.6 and 29.4 degrees, respectively. On that last one, the short overhangs and tucked-in bumper design does help the Cherokee’s case a bit.

Looking inside the 2026 Jeep Cherokee

As you’d expect, the new Cherokee gets a completely different look to the old KL, and one far more reminiscent of the premium-feeling Grand Cherokee. Every trim gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. That system comes with Stellantis’ latest Uconnect 5 operating system and is capable of over-the-air updates (for 10 years). Passive keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, drowsy driver detection, rear park assist and Jeep’s Active Driving Assist system with adaptive cruise control all come as standard on every 2026 Cherokee.

Naturally, though, you get a wide range of options as well, and some features will be available to spec out on every Cherokee trim, from teh base model to the Laredo, Limited and Overland. Those include a dual-pane sunroof, a foot-activated power liftgate, a 360-degree camera, a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a windshield wiper de-icer, turn signal-activated blind spot view in the gauge cluster, a premium audio system and Amazon’s Alexa as an in-vehicle assistant.

On the practicality front, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee offers up better cargo space thanks to the longer wheelbase and overall length. At 68.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, this new model brings a 30% improvement to the old KL’s 49.5 cubic feet of usable cargo volume.

Jeep says the “Global Black” interior is the standard on 2026 Jeep Cherokee models. However, you can spec an Arctic white interior on Laredo, Limited and Overland trims if you want.

How much does the new Cherokee cost…and what about the Trailhawk!?

If, like me, you came into all this information on the 2026 Jeep Cherokee a bit disappointed in its on-paper trail-worthiness, we are still waiting for more specific information on the Trailhawk. It is still under wraps, though we should hopefully know more about that in coming months as we navigate the launch of the Cherokee’s four other trims in late 2025 and early 2026.

Speaking of which, the base 2026 Jeep Cherokee will start off at $36,995 including Jeep’s $1,995 destination fee, followed by the $39,995 Laredo (unlike Grand Cherokee, the Laredo isn’t the base model here, and Jeep is just calling the base model ‘Cherokee’ rather than Sport or something else). While these are the least expensive versions, these are the ones that will actually arrive early next year.

If you want your new Cherokee this year, you’ll have to go for the $42,495 Limited or the $45,995 Overland. Again, there’s no Trailhawk pricing, powertrain information or availability details yet, though I suspect we may see it around next summer, at least based on the rest of the launch calendar.

Tommy and Kase had an opportunity to check out the 2026 Jeep Cherokee first-hand in Detroit, and you can watch their video below. Stay tuned for more updates!