Hyundai Recalls Ioniq 5 N EV to Fix Braking Issue

(Images: Hyundai)

A new recall affects a small subset of Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EVs.

With up to 641 horsepower on tap, the new Ioniq 5 N is the hottest of Hyundai’s hatchbacks, and comes with a host of special features to make the experience that much more special. One of those features, however — the Left-Foot Braking feature allowing drivers to use both the throttle and brake pedal simultaneously on the track — is not working as intended. As a result, Hyundai is recalling 1,508 examples to fix a problem that could stem from depressurization of the ABS system and, by extension, poorer than expected braking performance.

Specifically, the issue is down to the Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) control software. Under certain conditions while using the Left-Foot Braking system, a fault within the software itself could trigger an ABS depressurization. It’s not a large recall, but considering it does create a braking issue (and it’s happening in a situation where you really need effective brakes), owners will want to go through their local dealer to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Hyundai is advising owners don’t use the LFB feature for the time being, until repairs are completed. The company updated its IEB software to avoid depressurizing the ABS system during left-foot braking, and will update vehicles that already made it out to customers free of charge. The company will also reimburse owners who already paid to fix the issue out-of-pocket, though most of the affected vehicles should be under warranty.

This recall (NHTSA number 25V-065; Hyundai recall number 275) impacts Ioniq 5 N models built between December 18, 2023 and December 10, 2024. Hyundai says it integrated the fix into production as of January 15, 2025.