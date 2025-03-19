Redesigned 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets a Higher $31K Starting Price Tag

(Images: Volkswagen)

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is almost here, and the automaker just announced formal pricing.

You’re familiar with the saying, “nothing in this world can be said to be certain but death and taxes.” It’s been a mainstay in American folklore for more than two centuries, though we can add one modern certainty to that list: paying more each year for your next crossover. That’s exactly what we have here, as Volkswagen just announced formal pricing for its best-selling Tiguan. And, no surprises here, this revamped third generation model is more expensive than the model preceding it.

Step into a VW dealership this summer to pick up a new base model Tiguan S, and you’ll have to shell out $30,920 for the privilege. That includes the automaker’s $1,425 destination fee, though you’ll have to pay another $1,500 on top of that (or $32,420) if you want all-wheel drive. Granted, we are talking about a generational overhaul here, so you could reasonably expect a price hike going into it. Overall, the uplift amounts to $1,065 — though you do get some nice features like VW’s 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro gauge cluster, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, LED lighting all around, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, Park Distance Control and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment. For another $300, you can spec 18-inch alloys instead.

The list keeps going, too, with SiriusXM satellite radio, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, dual-zone climate control and a “Driving Experience” dial in the center console that allows for volume control and drive mode selection, depending on which one you want at a given moment.

One thing you won’t get as standard fare — on any new Tiguan — is a third-row seat. While older generations had the option, you’ll now need to move into the larger Atlas if you want the extra two seats.

As part of the redesign, Volkswagen moved the gear selector up onto the steering column, taking a nod from its ID.4 and ID.Buzz EVs. Under the hood, you still get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, though Volkswagen did up the output this time around to 201 horsepower (up 17 from before), with the same 221 lb-ft of torque. Whether you choose front- or all-wheel drive, you also still get an 8-speed automatic transmission to move you around. FWD models are rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds, while AWD versions get a slightly higher 1,800-pound rating as well as Hill Descent Control.

On the safety front, Volkswagen added four new airbags to the 2025 Tiguan, alongside its cache of driver assistance systems built into “IQ.Drive” suite. The new center and driver’s knee airbag as well as two additional dual rear side airbags bring the total up to ten, while the rear side curtain airbags also have a larger deployment area to protect occupants from side impacts.

The 2025 VW Tiguan’s trim walk will feel familiar to the old one.

Moving up from the base Tiguan S, the rest of the 2025 lineup will feel pretty familiar to the outgoing SUV. The SE is next up in line, starting at $34,420 for the FWD model and $35,400 if you want AWD (so not quite as big a leap as the S or the higher SE R-Line Black). For the extra cash, you get larger 19-inch wheels, remote start, a power-adjustable driver’s seat and seats that are leatherette rather than cloth, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, and heated wiper park for easier deicing in winter. Volkswagen adds in “Atmospheres” to the experience dial I mentioned earlier, where you can control the ambient lighting to one of five preset choices with 10 options for color.

Volkswagen mentions the SE will eventually get a panoramic sunroof as a $1,200 option, but that will not be available at launch. The automaker didn’t provide an ETA, other than to say it has “delayed availability”.

Next up, the SE R-Line Black trim takes the features of the mid-range model and adds sportier elements. For $36,870 ($38,420 if you want AWD), you get even larger 20-inch black alloy wheels, R-Line badges and trim (including mirror caps, side sills and roof rails), a black headliner and perforated steering wheel. The panoramic sunroof comes as standard with this trim, while you also get more chrome inside and out, lit exterior door handles, brushed stainless steel pedals and scuff plates, a frameless auto-dimming mirror and a head-up display.

At the top of the range, there’s the SEL R-Line. Same idea as the SE, but you get more features and different (silver) wheels. The SEL brings in a larger 15-inch infotainment display, as well as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, built-in navigation and three-zone climate control. You also get genuine walnut on the dash, stitching on the center console, and ventilated Verenna leather seats with quilted stitching and a back massage feature. Ambient lighting expands to 30 colors rather than 10, the front passenger gets a power-adjustable seat, the driver gets a heated steering wheel and the rear passengers get heated outboard seats. VW also throws in its Park Assist Plus feature and easy open/close tailgate. The SEL R-Line comes standard with all-wheel drive, though it will set you back at least $41,200.

Since we’re at the pricing announcement, the actual point where the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan hits dealerships isn’t too far off. We expect these new models to arrive around early summer, so keep an eye on your local VW dealer in the May-June time frame. Before it hits the ground here in the U.S., Tommy got to drive the European version over in Sweden. You can check that out below: