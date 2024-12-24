Hyundai Will Give Current EV Owners a Free NACS Plug, But There’s A (Temporary) Catch

Non-Tesla EVs are this a weird transition phase as the industry shifts toward NACS, and some are trying to alleviate the pain with free adapters.

This week, Hyundai announced it would offer free NACS adapters that will allow current owners of CCS-port-equipped cars, ranging from the Kona Electric to the Ioniq 5 and 6, access to Tesla’s renowned Supercharger network. That opens up more than 26,000 individual charging stations in the United States, but there’s a slight catch if you do own the newer, more advanced Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6.

Here’s the thing: Both new Ioniq models ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform and use an 800-volt electrical architecture. Essentially, that allows those cars to DC fast-charge at a rate of up to 350 kW…which current Tesla Superchargers can’t do. That means Ioniq owners may experience slower charging rates than they would certain CCS stations like Electrify America — at least right now. Current V3 Tesla Superchargers are on a 480-volt system, which tops out at around 250 kW.

Unfortunately, that amplifies one of the main frustrations trying to run an electric car. While Hyundai says you can charge from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes on a 350-kW-capable CCS charger (provided you have ideal conditions), it would take you about 30 minutes to charge up a Long Range, 84-kWh battery model to the same level, on average.

The new V4 Supercharger stations, which Tesla is rolling out to existing and new locations in the coming months, will address that issue. The newer stations allow up to 500-kW charging rates or even up to a megawatt for large vehicles like the Tesla Semi. So the slower charging for Ioniq owners should be a short-term issue, but it’s something you will feel if you roll up to a V3 station expecting a similar charging rate to an Electrify America station.

Hyundai says owners will be able to order their free adapter through the MyHyundai app in Q1 2025. It will also be able to buy for owners who don’t qualify for the free version, though we don’t have details on exactly how much it will cost just yet.