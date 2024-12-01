(Image: Stellantis | Dodge)

In this week’s Ask Nathan: 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack With a Six Speed Manual, and Used Toyota Tundra vs. Used Nissan Titan?

Will there be a manual transmission available in the Dodge Charger Sixpack?

Comparing a 2023 Nissan Titan vs. 2020 Toyota Tundra.

The first question comes from a Mopar fan who wants to know if we will see a manual transmission option available in the upcoming, 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack.

Q (Via Twitter/X @NathanAdlen) RE: Manual in a ’25 Dodge Charger Sixpack?

Ok Nate, the time is almost here and I am getting kind of excited! I can’t wait until Dodge reclaims their spot as America’s muscle car maker when the ’25 Dodge Charger Sixpack hits the streets!!!!! I know it’s kind of a shame that there is no more HEMI. But I think the performance of the Hurricane will make most of us pretty happy.

I have a 2011 Dodge Challenger with the Pentastar V6 and it has been bullet proof for ten years and almost 150 thousand on the odo. I bought it from a auction that had a lot of rental cars with damage. Mine had a busted front clip which cost me a few grand to fix. Best car I ever owned and I baby her when I can. I only regret the engine noise and the lack of a manual transmission.

I remember a long time ago when you mentioned on the channel that if Jeep can add a six speed manual to the Wrangler and Gladiator why can’t Dodge do that with the V6 Challenger? That would be amazing but they never bothered doing it and now it’s too late.

Nate? Do you think they will ever build a manual transmission to go with the new comer the Dodge Charger Sixpack? Thank you all for the great videos and articles! I am a long time fan.

— Hugo CC

A: Greetings Hugo!

Thanks for the great message, and I’m delighted to hear about your positive ownership experience.

Yes, you’re right – I had hoped that Mopar would find a way to adapt the Chrysler NSG370 six-speed manual transmission so it could work in the Challenger (and the Charger) V6. It’s safe to assume that, if they did, the profit margins for folks who would buy that transmission would be slim at best.

As for the adoption of a manual option for the upcoming Dodge Charger Sixpack; I think the chances are slim. Right off the bat, all Chargers will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, unless they are electric. In addition, they will all come with all-wheel drive (AWD). The specs with both Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-sixes (making 420 or 550 horsepower) are outstanding. That’s especially true considering the expected lighter weight, stiffer body and higher efficiency powertrain.

The new Charger series, including the EVs, should be impressive. I mean, the entire company is basing a lot of their future on these vehicles. In addition, production has actually been accelerated – meaning we’ll be getting our hands on these cars pretty soon. I have always had a soft spot for the Challenger, and I hope its successor is worth all this bother.

Circling back to your question about a manual transmission option: the only way I see Dodge returning to a sick is with a massive outpouring of consumer demand. Right now, there just isn’t much. So many companies have totally ditched the manual transmission. Heck, even MINI, with their identity firmly planted with the manual has ditched the stickshift altogether.

Sad times. Still, the Charger gives me hope of seeing a fun-to-drive car, which is a good thing – no?

– N

The last question comes from a fan who was looking at a used Nissan Titan, but then saw Andre’s used Toyota Tundra, and he’s torn.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) – Used Titan vs. Tundra?

Hi all!

I was very close to pulling the trigger on a 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X with 49,000 miles. Loved the way it drove and I agree with you guys, the engine is sweet. It would replace my 2003 Ford F-150. I’m sick of Ford and this truck has let me down a lot since I bought it back in 2017. There is no way I am going to the V6 engines everyone is posting. I want a V8.

So I was all ready to go and buy the Nissan at a local dealership when I saw Andre’s video when he bought the V8 Tundra. Now I am asking myself about my decision. So I went and found a Tundra TRD Pro which was a lot more expensive but the mileage and packages were pretty darn close.

I don’t haul that much. Don’t tow much either. I do insurance estimates and only tow my brothers side/side ATV a few times a year. Honestly anything can tow that. I sometimes help people move and the most important thing is that I help at my church with food and clothing for the needy. That is the one thing the big truck is good for and it is something I am willing to do as often as my church needs. So I need to have a decent size bed and both trucks do.

It all comes down to commuting I guess. I drive about 1,000 miles a month on average and I mix city and highway a lot.

Question is if it were your forty five thousand dollars which one would you buy?

Thanks for everything!

— T.E. East

A: I have two answers for you: Andre likes the Tundra, and I like the Nissan Titan.

You can’t go wrong with either, but the resale of the Tundra will be much better over time. Overall pricing definitely goes to the Nissan Titan, as it runs about $10,000 less than the equivalent Tundra. I find the Nissan Titan to handle better on the road, and have a more pleasant interior feel over the Tundra.

Depending on the year and trim, both trucks are fairly close in terms of capability. There is an exception: the Nissan Titan Pro-4X gives you an electronic rear locker, which is not available on the older Tundra TRD Pros. You didn’t mention off-road use, although you did mention the off-road trims. The Tundra and Titan both have good overall off-road capability. I still believe that the older Titan feels more maneuverable than the Tundra, but that’s down to individual driver’s feel.

To me, the Titan feels slightly more connected. On the other hand, the sheer amount of aftermarket components, upgrades and dealership locations easily favors the Tundra. The fan base for the Toyota Tundra is massive, and their legendary reliability is no joke. Compared to the Nissan, the Toyota is a much more popular truck.

Hope that helps.

— N