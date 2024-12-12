2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sees Quality-of-Life Tweaks With Its Latest Update, Arriving in February

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander is the brand’s most modern car, by a long way.

So far this decade, Mitsubishi’s midsize Outlander SUV is the only one that’s really gotten a raft of improvements from past years and generation. And there’s a good reason for that — in the North American market, at least, it’s the brand’s cash cow. More than half of all people who ultimately land on buying a Mitsubishi at all buy an Outlander, so that’s where the company is currently focusing its efforts. Since this latest model went on sale for the 2022 model year, the 2025 version isn’t going to be a huge change from what we’ve seen before, but it does see noteworthy quality-of-life changes that could sweeten the deal for the 50,000-or-so folks who buy an Outlander in a seriously crowded segment.

One big change that is making its way to the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander concerns its stereo system. Honestly, that’s one of the elements I tend to focus on in my initial impressions of these family crossovers, considering you’re going to spend a considerable amount of time on the road. To that end, Mitsubishi is collaborating with Yamaha on a new setup (replacing the old Bose system), marking a first for a North American-market car. The new system also incorporates SiriusXM 360L on-demand streaming for the first time in a Mitsubishi model.

Other tweaks to the Outlander’s formula includes a revised layout for the center console, as well as a revamped layout for the infotainment system. You still get a decently large screen perched atop the dashboard, but there’s only one volume knob flanked by four buttons, with a sidebar for the major media controls on the touchscreen. Mitsubishi does tend to keep its ergonomics fairly straightforward and it looks like that’s still largely the case here, but that change means a little less button overload for drivers.

There’s still an electronic gear selector to control the Outlander’s continuously variable transmission, but the cupholders have moved over to the right side, with the electronic parking brake positioned just behind them.

Mitsubishi didn’t show any exterior images with its announcement Thursday, but just seeing the interior gives you a good idea what to expect. We’re not seeing gigantic changes here, so the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander will most likely rock some light refreshes on the outside, where we usually see tweaks to the headlights, grille design and taillights, but the overall profile remains the same.

Most likely, the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander will also carry the same price band as the current model. The automaker plans to debut the updated model on February 24, while we should have more details sometime in the next few weeks, prior to the launch.