(Images: JLR | Jaguar)

These new logos herald a completely new Jaguar and its completely new set of EVs set to launch in the coming years.

A few days ago, Jaguar showed off the first official image of its new electric sedan — the first signs of a next-gen model since the company scrapped its XJ successor in 2021. Now, the company is reimagining not just its vehicles, but its entire brand identity, complete with a new set of logos. In the process, Chief Creative Officer Jerry McGovern says, “A Jaguar should be a copy of nothing.”

Part of Jaguar’s new look is a stepping stone into a brave new world, where former icons of internal combustion’s golden years give way to a comprehensive electric-only lineup. This new, as-yet-unnamed sedan is at the forefront of that shift, while the Design Vision Concept set to debut on December 2 in Miami will wear an entirely new Jaguar script and badging.

The visual updates come in the form of a new “leaper” shown above — Jaguar’s namesake logo for 80 years — as well as new “device mark” lettering and minimalistic “maker’s mark” icon with the letters “j” and “r”:

Beyond the concept, these new identifiers of the Jaguar brand will make their way into the first new production model set to arrive next year. The company’s current roadmap then includes two more luxurious EVs, for a total of three, by 2030.

Jaguar also says the use of “exuberant colors” is key to the brand’s transformation in the coming months and years. “Primary colors, born from the painter’s palette — yellow, red and blue — are the tonal building blocks, always presented with texture or movement.”

The company calls this transformative shift in strategy and branding “Copy Nothing”, which it says brings the brand into a bold and artistic world that is “unique and fearless” among its rivals. McGovern continues in the automaker’s statement: “This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

How will this reimagining go? We’ll have to wait and see

Managing Director Rawdon Glover hit on similar themes in describing this new direction, saying its a “complete reset” that will result in Jaguar being “transformed to reclaim its originality and inspire a new generation.”

Did you spot a common thread there? While companies rarely speak candidly about their brand’s state of affairs, saying there needs to be a reset that “recaptures the essence” clearly suggests Jaguar has gone astray in recent years. And, if you look at commercial flops like the electric I-Pace, the small E-Pace SUV and its slow-selling sedans, it’s tough to argue otherwise.

Jaguar’s decision to ax its entire current lineup, smash the mold and start over is certainly a bold strategy. Whether it will truly capture the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts across generations remains to be seen, but this week’s statements show Jaguar’s higher-ups know the company needs to stick the landing on this new brand campaign.