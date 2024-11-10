Ask Nathan: More News About the 2026 Chevrolet Bolt and the Smell of Despair?

Image: GM

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

There’s a bit of news about the 2026 Chevrolet Bolt.

The stench of despair, and how it hits the automotive world?

The first question comes from a Chevy Bolt owner who wants updates on the 2026 Chevrolet Bolt.

Q (RE: 2026 Chevrolet Bolt): Hi Nathan, I’m a Chevy Bolt owner and I was hoping you had some news about the new one.

Okay now the only reason I am so curious about the 2026 Chevrolet Bolt is because I am the proud owner of a 2017 Boly with 116,000 miles and going strong. I have the same battery, and I went through the recall by signing off on it and I have no regrets. Still have about 200 miles of range. I’m very happy with my savings and the Bolt is a friendly part of my family.

It’s also getting up there in mileage and I am beginning to think that I should start thinking of a replacement. I know there are alternatives out there but I am a GM guy and so is my family. Oh! My brother got a Chevy Trax and thanks you every day that he got one! It’s a great Georgia car.

Thanks for everything you do Nathan!

— Owen P Milledgeville, GA

A: Your timing is great, considering the news we just got:

Back in March, Mary Barra GM CEO stated that she was wrong in initially terminating the Chevy Bolt, and was bringing it back. This is after a huge outcry from owners and fans, along with pushback from shareholders. She even backtracked on the opinion that a sub-$30K electric vehicle could not be profitable.

Fast forward to the second week in November 2024, and we get more info. InsideEVs just published this article where GM President Mark Reuss stated some details about the upcoming Bolt, at GM’s recent Investor Day event.

“The 2026 Bolt will offer the same value as the original Bolt and much more. And it will be a money maker for us. Think about that.”

– Mark Reuss – GM President

In addition, the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt will be pat of a family of Chevy Bolts. It looks like there could be quite a few variations, including the possibility of an even less expensive Bolt entry model. In addition, Reuss stated that the Bolt would have the latest tech and faster charging.

We’re expecting production of the Bolt to start near the end of 2025. Stay tuned for more!

– N

The last question comes from a a friend who is worried about the auto industry in the current political climate.

Q: (Heavily paraphrased) The stench of despair hangs over the U.S. auto industry.

After such a divisive election, nothing will be the same. The auto industry is going to take a huge hit.

I am beginning to smell the dispair. Do you think U.S. auto-makers will survive?

— Scott from Asheville

A: First of all, TFL isn’t the place to air your political grievances.

It doesn’t matter what your political position is: we try to keep this space open for automotive enthusiasts and consumers – that’s it. As such, I had to omit the parts of your email that were political opinions. Nothing personal, we just try to avoid politics as much as possible.

With that being said: I know politics are directly connected to the automotive world. Tariffs, taxes, labor, unions, supplies, imports – all of it is bound to the political landscape. As such, I can say that I know many people are, or will be confused about how this industry will be impacted.

It will take a while to see what happens, but there’s no reason to panic – it won’t help one bit, nor will panic change the outcome. I tell people to yell at the sky for a while, before coming back to their senses. Especially when it comes to our country’s automotive prowess.

All parties are aware of the importance of our auto industry, and know the need for its survival. Both sides have taken different approaches, yet the automotive might of our country prevails. I don’t think it’s all dispair, and I think we will continue to move forward, regardless of other’s perspective.

— N