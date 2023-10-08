Ask Nathan: Is the Toyota Land Hopper for Real, My Wrangler Sucks, and a Hot Electric Hatch?

Toyota Compact Cruiser Concept (Image: Toyota)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is this Toyota Land Hopper going to happen?

I hate my Jeep Wrangler!

Maybe produce a series about building an electric hot hatch (and more)?

The first question comes from a 4Runner fan who is confused by the rumored Toyota Land Hopper – which is supposed to be a mini Land Cruiser.

Toyota FT-4X Concept

Q: (RE:) I’m waiting for a new 4Runner and this Toyota Land Hopper pops up!?

A question for Nate the Ape! I love that name!

I am keeping an eye on the webs to find information about the next Toyota 4Runner. I liked your coverage but I need daily updates and thats what the web is for right? So I saw a bunch of articles showing this tiny Toyota that they are all calling the Toyota Land Hopper and I just about fainted.

Is this electric thing also going to replace the 4Runner!!?!! Say it aint so! Can you tell me what in tarnation’s is going on! It’s a terrible name and it BETTER NOT REPLACE THE 4RUNNER!!!!

– Sammy the Hammie

The image in question is on the upper right hand side of this clip. (Image via: Motor1)

A: The Toyota Land Hopper is not confirmed, yet.

When the Toyota Land Cruiser was rereleased, there was an image of a much smaller 4×4 of some sort. Now, the name “Land Hopper” has been leaked (and trademarked), but Toyota hasn’t confirmed anything. Many expect to hear more late October at the Tokyo Auto Show “Japan Mobility Show.”

The whole rumor revolves around the wildly popular Toyota Compact Cruiser concept. Many thought it would represent the future design language of Toyota’s off-road SUVs, and it kind of does. If you look at the new Land Cruiser, you’ll see elements of that concept. Also, a few months ago, Toyota Japan applied to trademark the “Land Hopper” name in Japan. Thus, between the blurred silhouette image of the tiny SUV, and the aforementioned information, the rumored Land Hopper seems quite possible.

Word is: “IF” this Toyota Land Hopper is real, it will be similar to the Toyota Tacoma/Land Cruiser in terms of early powertrains. Japan’s Best Car magazine estimates that this vehicle will be tiny, competing directly with the likes of the Jeep Renegade and Ford Bronco Sport. Many speculate that it will run either with a 1.8-liter turbo, or the same engine backed with a hybrid system. Some think the regular powertrain will have a mechanical 4×4 system, while the hybrid will use Toyota’s electric rear axle.

Honestly, there’s very little to go on, other than speculation. With that being said, I am fairly sure that this vehicle is not a replacement for the 4Runner.

N

The next question comes from a rather upset viewer who purchased a Jeep Wrangler Willis identical to Tommy’s, and regrets it.

Q: I hate my Wrangler!

I totally blew it. I bought a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys just like the one Tommy had and I am pretty miserable. I spent about $30,000 for a model that had less than 8,000 miles on it. I also got one with an automatic transmission and a hard top.

It gets terrible gas mileage and I drove it from San Diego to Portland. I averaged about 22 mpg which is ten less mpg than my old Sentra doing the same route. I hate the manual doors and windows and the noise is terrible too. Commuting sucks Nathan and I have a hard time agreeing with Tommy’s choice.

I do like the looks and it is very easy to park. But enough is enough and I am itching to get rid of it soon. What should I get to replace it that is better in every way but is still rugged?

– Liste’ Strada

A: I’m sorry to hear that.

It goes without saying that what works for one person, may not work for the other. Owning a Jeep Wrangler is not like owing any other vehicle, especially a car. Despite its good looks, the Wrangler is at the bottom of the barrel for commuters. All of that changes if the Wrangler owner actually takes it off-road. It truly is an adventure vehicle that can double as a daily driver, but it’s better in the rough.

With that being said, if you’re not happy with the Wrangler, and you never took the hard-top off, I think you might be happier in something like the Ford Bronco Sport. It is remarkably capable in its class, fairly efficient, and everyone at TFL Studios agrees that it is one of the best in its class. I think it looks rugged, and cute.

There are others to consider, but that’s the vibe I get after reading your message.

N

The last question comes from a fan who has a neat idea about TFL Studios building up a electric hot hatch.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter) Howdy Nathan! I hope you don’t mind the DM.

My tranny recently dropped out of my 250k mile 07 FJ Cruiser so it got me looking for a new inexpensive, reliable fun little runabout as insurance for my old FJ. The search lead me to a 2017 Chevy Bolt with only 27k and a new battery for 19k subtract the 4k for the government rebate and I’m thinking 15k is a steal for this little EV with legit 260+ miles of range.

So that gave me an idea I wanted to pitch ya… how about a hot hatch series called “Watt Hatch?” In it you guys pick up a gen 1 Bolt and give it the hot hatch treatment, wheels, tires maybe a” tune” if such a thing exists and see how it stacks up against hot hatches of today and yesterday. I figure you guys could probably get at least 5 maybe 10+ vids out of this series between purchase, mods, testing, and competitions.

Thoughts?

Thanks Nathan! Love what you guys do!

Did you ever get the solar and battery solution you had been looking into? We just picked up some ecoflow solar generators we plan to test with car charging etc. They’re completely modular and expandable, and thus far, I’m impressed with the quality.

Anyway, I’m sure you’re busy as heck. I’ll see ya in the next video!

Noah

A: Thanks for the question, and I enjoy getting DMs!

I totally dig the idea and name “Watt Hatch?” I assure you that the time for beefing up EVs is close at hand. There are already a ton of forums about tunes, and there are a few aftermarket organizations that specialize in upgrades. In time, as the number of EVs increases, it will be easier to make them perform better.

Last year, I saw some of Ford’s efforts to beef up a Mach E, and it all paid off with the new rally version. The Ford Mustang Mach E Rally is a prime example of how an EV can be seriously upgraded. Even Kia’s EV6 GT is a testament to EV’s tuning potential.

I’ve seen a few people modify their EVs. One such person augmented his Nissan Leaf for bracket racing. I don’t know how successful he was, but the idea was sound.

With that being said, I think that it would be a big ask to try too many EV upgrades for us, at least for right now. We’re all keenly aware of the dangers of messing with EV’s power. A tune shop of some sort might be the way to go.

I will defiantly lay this suggestion on the boys soon.

As for your solar question: we’re going in several directions with solar usage. My house has panes, but no battery wall – yet. Being that we got rid of our EV, I was going to wait until we get another one in a few years. We still have a hard time with charging our vehicles off the grid. I have yet to see a panel/battery combination that can give an EV a good charge in the rough. I know it’s coming soon, but the current batch of portable solar seems insufficient to me.

I hope your setup works out!

If you’re looking for a Q&A in person, regarding EVs…

For those of you who want your EV questions answered in person: there is an event going on at the Denver Press Club on Tuesday, October 10th. This is not only a time to gain information about electric vehicles, but it’s a place where your voices can be heard. In addition, you can sample EVs, and talk to owners. Besides, I’d like to meet you too!

You can go to (this) website, which will take you to the Colorado Spotlight page. If you’re a non-member, the entry fee is ten bucks, but it’s good for all the activities covered.

I hope to see you there!