Kia EV9 Orders Open October 16 with Refundable $750 Deposit

One of the few three-row electric SUVs is finally about to open up the order book.

New electric models crop up every week, it seems, but the Kia EV9 is certainly one of the most highly anticipated to hit the streets in the coming months. Kia recently announced Monday, October 16 as the day order books would officially open, and you can finally put in a reservation request if you’re looking for an electric three-row family hauler.

For reference, 2024 Kia EV9 pricing kicks off at $56,215 including destination charges. That’s for the base, rear-wheel-drive Light Long Range model, though three other trims are available. Above that, there’s the Wind AWD, the Land AWD and the sportier-looking GT-Line AWD. It’s a familiar trim walk (with the exception of the mid-range “Land”) to how Kia sells the EV6, while pricing for the GT-Line should top out somewhere north of $70,000. It’s not a cheap EV, obviously, but as far as three-row options go, it’s still less expensive than the Volvo EX90, Mercedes-Benz EQS and three-row Tesla Model X Dual Motor.

If you’re interested, you’ll be able to put in your order on Kia’s retail website at 10 AM PST on October 16, 2023. Buyers can put their name down at participating dealers with a $750 refundable depost.

Those who make their reservation before November 27 will be “eligible to receive a suite of gifts”, according to the automaker. Those goodies include a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV charger, three years of complimentary maintenance and one-year of Kia’s Digital Features & Services subscription. On top of that, all EV9 customers buying or leasing an EV9 will receive a 1,000-kWh charging credit through Electrify America.

Headline 2024 Kia EV9 figures

If you opt for the base Light RWD, you’ll get a 76.1-kWh battery pack with a single, 215-horsepower electric motor sitting on the rear axle. That sort of power and 258 lb-ft of torque will still motivate the three-row SUV to 60 mph in about 7.7 seconds. That’s decently quick, all things considered, and you’ll get a standard range of 223 miles on a charge.

The 2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range uses a 201-horsepower motor, but ups the battery pack to a 99.8-kWh unit. That makes for a slightly slower 0-60 time of 8.8 seconds, but a much better 300-mile range. At the other end of the performance spectrum, the all-wheel drive GT-Line manages 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, as well as 243 miles on a charge and 0-60 in around 5 seconds.

All Kia EV9s get standard 12.3-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless charging and Kia’s Digital Key system.