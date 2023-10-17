The 2024 Nissan Leaf Is Now Eligible for a $3,750 EV Tax Credit, But There’s a Catch

If you meet certain criteria, your new Nissan Leaf may qualify for a partial federal EV tax credit…for a limited time.

Nissan just announced that the 2024 Nissan Leaf may qualify for the $3,750 federal EV tax credit. Consumers may qualify if they meet a few requirements, but other incentives are out there as well. The 2024 Nissan Leaf was purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2023. The buyer has to meet all purchase and income qualifications for the EV tax credit. This is stated in Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

According to its statement this week, the automaker has been able to certify that 2024 Nissan Leaf built in the United States, meet the “battery component” requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Now, they may qualify for the $3,750 tax credit.

The Nissan Leaf sold in North America, along with its battery, are assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee.

This is good news for some consumers who are looking an inexpensive EV. Right now, a new (base model) Nissan Leaf starts at $28,140. That tax credit (along with many other available discounts and credits) can make the Leaf far more reasonable.

We are expecting a new Nissan Leaf or some kind of successor in the next few years.