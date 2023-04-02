Ask Nathan: Will Stellantis Build the Citroen Oli EV “Pickup” For Us, Bronco Big Bend and Your Favorite Car?

This is the Citroen Oli concept. (Images: Stellantis)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Do you think the Citroen Oli EV will come here?

Was choosing the Ford Bronco Big Bend a mistake?

What personally owned car was my favorite?

Right after asking me about last week’s Honda EV pickup, the same person asked about a very different EV pickup: the Citroen Oli concept EV.

Q: (Via:Twitter@NathanAdlen) Great answer, and I now need to know about your opinion with the Citroen Oli concept.

Have you seen the Citroen Oli before? Nathan, it is amazing and something that needs to be mass produced! We’ve talked about how electric platforms open up a lot of options for configuration. Well the Citroen Oli is a huge example of that! I know it is nothing more than a concept. But Nathan, it is a running and driving fully functional concept!

If you look at how careful Citroen was with using building materials and making the most out of reusable components, I think it is the way we are heading. It must be, when you look at material loss at the wasteful end, something like this makes sense.

I love the way it converts from a car to a pickup so easily. It could be the future of urban pickups!

– About an Hour

A: I agree. If Stellantis actually built something like the Oli, it would be cool.

For those of you who don’t know: the Citroen OLI is a concept vehicle that has a convertible rear section that can go from holding passengers to becoming a very flat bed. It’s made out of sustainable materials, with Goodyear experimental tires that have a 500K lifespan (made from mostly organic materials). It is a study in many new materials, building techniques and a unique thought process.

Even though it has a small (read: lightweight) 40 kWh battery, Citroen expects a nearly 250-mile range.

“oli is a working platform to explore ingenious ideas that are realistic for future production. They won’t all come together, nor in the physical shape you see here, but the high level of innovation being showcased is inspiring future Citroëns. ,Laurence Hansen – Citroen

As you see above, the Citroen Oli concept is a rolling research lab for the automaker. They are using it to test the long-time reliability of many of these components. The building process, material use and packaging are all under close scrutiny. Engineers need to make their case to the shareholders (and their bosses) before they can implement any of these new techniques.

At the very least, we may see many of these advancements in future vehicles.

I mean, having a utilitarian vehicle, one that’s meant for the urban dweller – it’s vey cool. On the other hand, what about folks who are suburban, or live in less suitable environments? I think many of these advancements could prove useful to them as well. I’m sure that the greater use of the materials the Oli is testing needs to pass a lot of hurdles before it gets the green light for production.

As cool and slick as this concept is: I think it will remain a study specimen for portions/components that might see production.

The video below showcases the Citroen Oli, and it’s worth a watch!

– N

The next question was sent to Roman, and he thought it would make for a good question this week as it’s about the Ford Bronco Big Bend.

Image: Ford

Q: (Via: Roman re: Ford Bronco Big Ben)

Roman,

Ordered one with the 2.7 V6 and mid package when they opened up the order banks for a day or so on March 27. Mostly around the town kind of driving unless I move out of South Florida. I did not order the locking rear dif (4.27 gears) and stuck with the 3.73 open dif, thinking fuel economy. Was this a bone head move?

I probably can amend the order, as I place the order on Monday.

Had planned on ordering a base model or Big Bend with Sasquatch but was told no base models and that Sas might put the build into 2024.

Keep up the great work at TFL.

Paul W.

A: As long as you’re not constantly hitting hard trails and pulling maximum loads, the 3.73 is AOK.

Some have said the 3.73 is the smart way to go for longevity too. I have no data on that, but for daily driving and economy, you made a good choice. There’s also a 4.7 available, but (as I said) I’m guessing you’re thinking about daily driving.

The Big Bend trim package gives you plenty of the goods for a competent off-road rig. You also mentioned getting the V6, which will give you a lot of grunt. A friend of mine went a similar direction, but omitted the V6, and got a Sasquatch package to boot. This gave him the 4.7 as part of the package.

Now, if you live in snow country, or if you go muddin’ on a regular basis – then I might reconsider.

I know the deliveries are painfully slow.

Please let us know how it turns out!

– N

The last comment comes from a fan who wanted to know which cars I’ve owned were my favorites.

Q: (Via:Twitter@NathanAdlen) Hi Nathan.

Can you tell me what your favorite cars you owned were.

ASupply99

A: Good question!

Two stand out. I had an ’84 Mitsubishi Montero (pictured above) that I absolutely loved. It was a four-banger with manual locking front hubs. While it wasn’t fast, it handled better than most Jeeps from that time. It was a blast to drive and own. I miss it.

Out of every car I’ve owned (which is over 50) – that’s one that I would try to find and restore.

The other car was my 1965 Ford Mustang. I had it in high school for a little while, before I modified it – raced it, and my pop made me sell it. Totally my fault. It’s a shame that I made a pristine little car into something so vulgar. Looking back, I wish I kept it stock and maintained it properly. It was so cool, and I missed it the moment I sold it.

-N

Speaking of cars I’m happy about owning…