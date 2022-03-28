Limited-Run Alfa Romeo Stelvio And Giulia Estrema Add Some More Spice, Without Having To Buy A Quadrifoglio

They bring in bits from the Quadrifoglio, without having to spring for the top-dog performance models

Alfa Romeo adds some more options for performance-oriented customers with the Stelvio and Giulia Estrema.

If you’ve even given owning an Alfa a passing thought, then you’re probably smitten with the full-blown Quadrifoglio models. The Stelvio and Giulia both offer remarkable performance draped in Italian flair and style. Thing is, they’re not exactly cheap. In fact, the 505 horsepower Stelvio Quadrifoglio will set you back an eye-watering $86,575. Fully kit one out, and you’re paying nearly $95,000. That’s where Stellantis’ latest announcement comes in, with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Estrema models.

So, what do you get with the “Extreme” version of Alfa’s flagship sedan and crossover? These limited-edition cars come based on the top-spec Veloce trim, with some touches from the Quadrifoglio — and one notable omission.

Because the Stelvio Estrema and the Giulia Estrema are based on the Veloce, you only get the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine here. That still gets you 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque, though, which Alfa Romeo says is good for a 0-60 run between 5.1 and 5.5 seconds, depending on the model. Sure, you don’t get the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, 505 horsepower or 3.5-second 0-60 time, but these aren’t nearly as expensive to buy either.

Specifically, the Estrema models get a limited-slip differential and adaptive suspension from the Quadrifoglio. Developed in collaboration with its Formula 1 team, the suspension system can read the road ahead and react more quickly to changes than the stock setup.

The first globally available limited-edition car from Alfa Romeo

Both the Estrema models will be available worldwide, and bring in their own bits of flair. Unique exterior and interior design touches include a carbon fiber veneer (shown above) and gloss black wheels. Like all Giulia and Stelvio models, these limited versions bring in standard blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. An additional Active Assist Plus package — also an option on the Quadrifoglio — brings in more advanced driver assistance tech, as well as a security alarm. Both Stelvio and Giulia get a dual-pane sunroof, 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and wireless charging.

Buyers can select a staggered wheel package if they wish. Limited-run Estrema models are available in four colors: Alfa White, Alfa Rosso (red), Misano Blue and Vulcano Black.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema and Giulia Estrema comes in closer to the Veloce than the Quadrifoglio. Including a $1,595 destination fee, the rear-wheel drive Giulia Estrema starts at $56,685. Step into the all-wheel drive version, and that rises by $2,000, to $58,685.

You’ll only be able to get the Stelvio Estrema with all-wheel drive, with pricing at $60,545.

Both cars will be available this fall. While Alfa Romeo mentions that these are limited runs, it did not specifically exactly how many examples of each car it will build.