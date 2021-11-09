BREAKING NEWS: Ford Bronco Raptor Looks Huge In These Exclusive Images

Check out these official images of the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor that come to us courtesy of The Bronco Nation. Not many specs or details are known, but these Ford forum images provide a much better idea of what the most off-road capable factory Bronco will look like.

The tease states that the Bronco Raptor will ride on 37-inch tall all-terrain tires (appear to be BFGoodrich KO2). It will be equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine with up to 450 horsepower. This sounds like the high-output engine from the Ford F-150 Raptor. The page states that the Bronco Raptor will be available for sale in summer 2022.

Check out all the images here. The Bronco Raptor is equipped with a unique grille, tail lights, and triple marker lights in the front and the rear. This means that the Bronco Raptor may be wider than 82 inches. The extra width is there to accommodate a special suspension and larger tires.

The marketing post at The Bronco Nation says:

“The Bronco Raptor, available in the summer of 2022, is rumored to be equipped with a V-6 EcoBoost engine upgraded from the base offering. If this rumor is true, and if it shares the same level of improved horsepower of the F-150 Raptor, you could expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 450 horsepower –– not too shabby.

Sitting on 37s, the Bronco Raptor is taller from the factory than any of the current 6th-gen Broncos, and keeping with the trademark Raptor stance, much wider. Beefed-up suspension meets the iconic –– and often-copied –– front grille with the amber lights and more-aggressive exterior styling.“

