Subaru Issues Two Major Recalls Covering More Than 870,000 Vehicles: News

Subaru’s recalls cars for engine control modules, possibly replacing ignition coils and examining rear stabilizer bar mounting hardware.

Subaru just issued two major recalls covering more than 870,000 vehicles. This is mainly affecting rear stabilizer brackets and engine control modules. Subaru said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries.

The first recall involves an estimated 466,205 vehicles. The 2017-19 Impreza and 2018-19 Crosstrek are being recalled to check and update the programming of the vehicles’ engine control modules. Also, ignition coils, that have the potential to degrade over time, will be checked and replaced as needed.

The second recall, which affects approximately 405,000 vehicles, is to examine and re-torque the bolts on rear stabilizer bars for 2019 Subaru Foresters and Crosstreks. Over time, the bolts can loosen, and Subaru will examine and tighten the bolts as needed.

Subaru will notify owners of the affected vehicles, by mail, within the next 60 days. You can go to Subaru’s recall page for further information. You can also go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website for additional recall information.

As a side note, all of the vehicles mentioned in this posting have received top safety scores from the NHTSA.