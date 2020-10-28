Toyota Issues Second Fuel Pump Recall Covering 1.5 Million Vehicles

Is the engine in your late-model Toyota or Lexus running rough? It may not just be your imagination — your fuel pump may have issues, according to the automaker’s latest safety recall.

According to Toyota, approximately 1.52 newly identified vehicles may have fuel pump issues. That raises the total number of affected cars to 3.34 million, as the company issued another recall covering the same issue back in January 2020. Toyota says the fuel pump in these vehicles may stop operating. If that happens, the driver could get a warning light or message in the instrument panel, or at worst the engine will stall entirely, increasing the risk of a crash. If it happens while stationary, the vehicle may not be able to restart.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump free of charge starting by late December. Owners of the newly classified vehicles that weren’t part of the recall as of April 9, 2020 will be notified by next month.

Affected Toyota and Lexus vehicles under the fuel pump recall

This is a large recall, so check the full list below to see if your car is included in chronological order:

Lexus vehicles 2013-2015 LS 460 2013-2015; 2017 – 2019 GS 350 2014 IS F 2015 NX 200t 2015 RC 350 2017 IS 200t 2017 GS 200t 2017 RC 200t 2017-2020 RX 350 2018-2019 IS 300; IS 350 2018-2019 GS 300 2018-2019 GX 460 2018-2019 LS 500h 2018-2019 NX 300 2018-2019 RC 350 2018-2020 ES 350 2018-2020 LC 500; LC 500h 2018-2020 LS 500 2018-2020 RX 350L 2018 UX 200



Toyota vehicles 2014 FJ Cruiser 2014-2015; 2018-2019 4Runner 2014-2015; 2018-2019 Land Cruiser 2017-2019 Highlander 2017-2020 Sienna 2017-2020 Tacoma 2018-2020 Avalon 2018-2020 Camry 2018-2020 Corolla 2018-2020 Sequoia 2018-2020 Tundra 2019 Corolla Hatchback 2019-2020 RAV4



Again, Toyota will start notifying owners starting in late December. If you have concerns about your vehicle, though, you can contact your local dealership, go to toyota.com/recall, or call Toyota’s Brand Experience Center at (800) 331-4331.