It’s All Over: Nissan Reportedly Drops Base 5-Speed Manual Versa Model from the Lineup

The cheapest Nissan Versa, with its 5-speed manual, is reportedly no more.

Rumors have been swirling for a little while that Nissan will wholesale kill the affordable Versa off in time, leaving the Sentra as the brand’s sole remaining sedan. Even though it’s certainly not the most exciting option out there, the Versa is also one of the few remaining options with a manual transmission, even if it is only a 5-speed ‘box. Or it was, because a recent Automotive News report notes that Nissan has stopped building the 5-speed version of its cheapest car in the U.S. market.

The report cites a person “with knowledge of the matter”, and that person revealed that the Mexican-built Versa is getting a haircut on its available trims due to 25% automotive tariffs. That said, you can’t wholly blame trade policy for the manual Versa’s demise…because most Americans simply aren’t interested in rowing their own gears — especially not in a car like this.

The AN report goes into greater detail, showing that of the 42,589 Versas Nissan sold last year, only five percent shipped with the manual transmission. Again, you have to go with the bog-standard Versa S to even get the 5-speed in the first place, so we’re talking about the basest of all base models if you really want a manual option. Or, even if you’re looking to save a buck, you really have to sacrifice to make it happen.

At such a low price point, at least relative to today’s inflated average transaction price (ATP) which hovers around $50,000, Nissan’s profit margins on the tiny Versa are already razor-thin. Factor in 25% tariffs (which threaten to add about $4,500 onto the price tag) and a trim that almost no one is buying, and it’s understandable why Nissan would scrap the five-speed manual from the options list. Instead, the focus on the assembly line is cutting costs as much as possible and streamlining production toward the most popular (and profitable) trims.

Even ditching the manual transmission and effectively raising the 2025 Versa’s base price to $20,130, you’re still looking at one of the most affordable new cars in the current market. The Nissan Versa is part of a dying breed, though, as virtually all its rivals have been discontinued in recent years. The Versa itself supposedly has a date with destiny in 2026, about a year after Nissan kills off its larger Altima sibling. So, moving forward, your most affordable option from Nissan will be the Kicks SUV, at least until we see a next-generation Sentra emerge as the company’s last sedan standing.