Updated 2025 GMC Terrain Gets A Starting Price Hike To $31,395

The third-generation Terrain gets a more truck-like appearance, much like it’s larger siblings.

Over the past few years, GMC has been on a tear to truckify its SUV lineup, and it’s really in its stride now with the new Acadia and its compact stablemate, the 2025 Terrain. This third-generation model gets a more Sierra-like front end with the headlights and the grille treatment, as well as a new interior. There’s also a much simpler trim walk for this model year, as the base Elevation — replacing the SLE and SLT trims — is the only Terrain GMC will sell you. If you want one, it will set you back $31,395 to start.

Now, the new Terrain will get a couple more trims in time, namely the off-road-flavored AT4 and the more luxurious Denali. GMC’s taking a different tack to the rollout, meaning those two models won’t launch until the 2026 model year (in other words, later on in 2025). We don’t know how much those will cost yet.

For the time being, then, let’s focus on the 2025 GMC Terrain Elevation. Apart from the exterior styling changes, GMC has overhauled how the updated SUV looks and feels inside. There’s a new 15.0-inch vertically oriented touchscreen, with Google Built-in apps and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability. In front of the driver, there’s an 11-inch digital instrument cluster that’s now standard across virtually all of GM’s crossover range, and you also get an electronic column shifter that replaces the push-button setup you used to get in the old Terrains.

All-wheel drive versions of the 2025 GMC Terrain Elevation seem to lock in a $2,700 Premium Package, which adds in features like an automatic power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, wireless smartphone charging, a power adjustable driver’s seat, a heated wiper park area for de-icing, 19-inch wheels, roof-mounted rails and a 3-channel universal garage remote. So, if you want that particular model, it will set you back at least $36,095.

As far as propulsion’s concerned, the updated GMC Terrain uses the same setup as before. You get a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (same as the Chevy Equinox), putting out 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. This time around, though, front-wheel drive models get a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while all-wheel drive models get an 8-speed automatic instead.