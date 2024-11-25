If You Miss the Jeep Cherokee, Don’t Worry: It Looks Like a New One Is Coming Next Year

Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed a new Cherokee is imminent.

Over the past couple years, we’ve seen Jeep shed SUVs from the smaller end of its lineup, including the entry-level Renegade and the mid-tier Cherokee KL. While there’s been plenty of rumors swirling that the automaker has no intention of letting either one go permanently, things were a bit dicey about the Cherokee’s future as the company idled its Belvidere, Illinois indefinitely. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed a new “mainstream D-segment model” is indeed on the way, though, and noted that folks out there with their ears to the ground “could probably guess what it will be called”.

For those uninitiated in corporate speak, “D-segment” represents a midsize SUV — what we’d consider between a Compass and a Grand Cherokee, for example. Naturally, that size category lends perspective to this next-generation Jeep being a new Cherokee (and Car and Driver deduces exactly that…it makes the most sense). Automotive News also reports this new model will pack a hybrid powertrain, though it remains to be seen whether we’re talking about a conventional hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid akin to the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Though it has been slow-rolling its battery-electric vehicle rollout, Stellantis has been moving toward electrified models in recent years, especially with the 4xe models. The two that are presently on the market offer up 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, as well as all-electric driving capability for around 20-25 miles. However, the 4xes are expensive options, so the automaker may split the difference and offer a standard hybrid to try and offer the Cherokee at a more affordable price point.

Stellantis’ new STLA platforms — particularly STLA Medium, in this case — will also open up opportunities for Jeep to offer an electric Cherokee at some point down the road. The company said vehicles on this platform would launch in Europe first, but it’s within the realm of possibility to consider an electric Cherokee (or something similar) in a few years’ time. That would also give the brand another option below the upcoming Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S, both of which sit on the STLA Large architecture.