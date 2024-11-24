Ask Nathan: Will a VW Pickup Ever Reach the U.S. and Happy Thanksgiving! Should I Buy a Car on Black Friday?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will they produce a Volkswagen pickup truck for our market?

Turkey time has come again!

The first question comes from a viewer who wants to know if a Volkswagen pickup truck is coming to the U.S.A.

Q (Via Twitter/X @NathanAdlen) RE: Volkswagen pickup trucks for America.

Do you think they will develop a Volkswagen pickup truck for the United States market? Why can’t they use the Atlas and do what Honda did with the Pilot to make the Ridgeline? You guys and Andre say that the sales of these are real good but I don’t see it. If they do sell well why can’t other people build more of the car + pickups?

You guys keep calling them pickup trucks but that is totally wrong. TBH its a minivan with a bed. All of them are just cars that are pretending to be trucks. You seemed to like yours lots.

I was one of the people who gave you a lot of guff for owning your Santa Cruz. I kind of feel bad about constantly making fun of you because you looked like you were happy. Do you miss it? Do you think it would make a good car in Los Angeles? You know that I am going to make fun of you for moving there?

— Christopher Richmond Park, Vancouver, BC V5Z

A: I have a yes and no answer for you.

First: I would like to address a few of your comments. This year, Ford is on track to sell over 140,000 Mavericks. Combined with other “car + pickups” the total hits well over 200,000 units. My point is: call them what you will, thousands of people seem to want them. In addition, numbers are numbers, and my little “scrappy” Santa Cruz could easily haul as much as many midsize and full size pickup trucks.

I try to call these vehicles “crossover pickups,” because that’s exactly what they are. In addition, they don’t just simply cut off part of the rear of a crossover or minivan. There is a ton of work added to make the rear section super stout. Subframes, reinforcements and beefier materials work together to make these little guys tougher.

Honestly, the only things they are limited by with their platforms is super harsh off-roading, and pulling heavy loads. Oddly, a majority of midsize and fullsize pickup truck owners rarely use their vehicle’s full potential. As such, I feel that more of these crossover pickups should be on the road.

That includes the designed-for South America Volkswagen Tarok concept (pictured). It would have been an epic player in our market. It almost made it to market, and it’s a travesty that it didn’t.

But what about a Volkswagen pickup?

Yes! We will see a Volkswagen pickup coming to the United States soon! No, it won’t wear VW badging. It will be called the “Terra” and it will be built by Scout – which is owned by the Volkswagen Auto Group. The Scout Terra will be an all-electric pickup that competes with the likes of of Rivian.

They’re even building a range-extending version that uses a gas generator or sorts. You can read more about it here. We’re all looking forward to the first drive, which should be coming within the first half of 2025.

As far as we know, no Volkswagen (including the Tarok Concept that was nearly built) will be a pickup of any sort in the Uited States. Sorry man, but at least the Scout Terra looks like it will be amazing!

– N

p.s. Yes, I miss my utilitarian, fun-to-drive Santa Cruz. I also miss Colorado – but I’m happy as a clam here!

The next question comes from my sister regarding Thanksgiving (Black Friday) car sales.

Q: (Via: loud telephone [paraphrased as she has little patience for her obnoxious bro]) – Should I buy a car on Black Friday?

I was thinking about replacing my little car after beating it mercilessly for six years. Not just lightly either: as I have hit every curb in Denver, found every pothole, and parked too close to everyone – so my doors look like they have acne. *

Are car deals actually better on the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday?

(* She never said any of this – but it’s a forgone conclusion for me).

– Tiny-yet-destructive-sister

A: Yes, there will be tons of sales, but…

Some dealerships actually drop prices and make buying easier to move the inventory off their lots, but not all. Many will say they are having a huge sale, slashing prices and lowering interest rates. Sure, that can happen, but in some cases, they jacked the prices up a few days/weeks ago, so the price slashing is performative.

They will get their pound of flesh one way, or another. Also, even if they advertise low interest rates, that’s usually only for the people who qualify. Just like tax rebates, it all depends on what you qualify for.

Right now, used cars are starting to become less expensive, and some local used car lots might be looking to unload them. If they say something like “$500 cash back” – that often means they bumped the price before that offer.

Thus, do your homework. Make sure that you know the real MSRP, or real value of the vehicle before heading in. Make comparisons of used cars online, and at other dealerships. There are several tools you can use, but your best bet is doing your own due diligence, and being your own advocate. If not, try to bring someone with who can help.

There are many sales people who get bonuses for selling cars, and might be pushy. Take your time, test drive everything, ask for time alone to consult. Don’t be afraid to walk away from high pressure, or a bad vibe. Sure, these low prices may not be here tomorrow, but if the car is still there later on (and you changed your mind), they will wheel-and-deal. Remember: they only make the money when they get a good turnaround on their car lots.

Anyway, have a great Thanksgiving everyone!

— N