2026 Cadillac Vistiq Rounds Out the Brand’s Electric Lineup With 615 Horsepower Three-Row Family Hauler

Meet Cadillac’s latest electric SUV — the Vistiq.

After announcing the fourth new SUV in its electric range nearly a year ago, we’re finally getting our first proper look at the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq. For the uninitiated, this is the fifth model involved in the brand’s EV transformation, ranging from the entry-level Optiq all the way up to the $300,000 Celestiq flagship. And if you’re worried this, too, will cost an arm and a leg, let’s get to the price subject right off the bat. When it launches early next year, Cadillac says pricing will start at $78,790 including destination but excluding taxes, title fees and potential electric car tax incentives (more on that later).

So, what exactly is the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq? Essentially, you’re looking at a three-row, electric equivalent to the XT6 crossover. It fills a similar niche as its gas-powered counterpart, slotting in between the smaller two-row Lyriq and the six-figure, full-size Escalade IQ. Here, you get a standard all-wheel drive family rig with a dual-motor powertrain setup putting out 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds. Looking at performance and pretty much every other available metric, the Vistiq lands right square in the middle between its smaller and larger siblings.

In terms of size, the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq rides on a 121.8-inch wheelbase, with its total length measuring out to 205.6 inches. Including the mirrors, it’s also 86.7 inches wide, and 71.0 inches in overall height. For the well-informed Cadillac EV connoisseur, that wheelbase actually measures out exactly the same as the Lyriq, so the key difference here is in that is in that nine inches or so of length past to accommodate the third row.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq trim walk and features

Much like its crossover siblings, the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq sports a similarly tech-forward interior. You still get plenty of luxurious touches, of course, including the leather seats with contrast stitching and the interesting copper-like finish to the carbon fiber deco trim elements, at least on this sport model. The Vistiq will be available at launch in Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury trims, with another Platinum trim becoming available by summer 2025.

Standard features on the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq include Super Cruise with a three-year complimentary subscription, though you will have to pay to maintain its functionality beyond that. You also get five-zone climate control (two for the first row, two for the second, and one for the third), as well as a 23-speaker AKG premium audio system. Road Noise Cancellation is another standard system onboard, aimed to make the Vistiq as quiet a ride as possible. The car’s 33-inch diagonal high-resolution LED screen is always there, no matter which trim you pick.

The Vistiq comes standard with 21-inch wheels, though you can option 22s on some trims, while others will be available with even larger 23-inch wheels.

GM’s usual suite of advanced driver assistance tech also comes by default on the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq. Those include systems like Blind Zone Steering Assist, Forward Collision Alert and OnStar automatic crash response, as well as Side Bicyclist Alert.

Battery specs and charging capability

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq packs a 102-kWh battery pack under its floor, which works out to the same capacity as GM’s other midsize electric SUVs, like the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Thanks to that sort of capacity, Cadillac is promising an estimated range of at least 300 miles, though actual range will come down to a few different factors like wheel size, driver behavior and ambient temperature. We don’t have exact EPA specs yet, so more precise range figures should be available closer to the launch in a couple months.

For those who are curious, the Cadillac Vistiq can tow up to 5,000 pounds, when properly equipped, although that will obviously affect your driving range.

As far as charging capability, the Vistiq uses the same 400-volt architecture as the brand’s other (non-truck-based) SUVs. To that end, you get up to 79 miles of range while DC fast charging in about 10 minutes, under ideal conditions. Again, that’s similar to other EVs in GM’s stable, working out to about 190 kW of DC fast charging capability. On Level 2 AC charging at 11.5 kW, Cadillac says you’ll be able to charge up at the rate of about 28-1/2 miles for each hour (or 20.5 miles per hour on a 7.5-kW AC charger). The Vistiq can also handle “vehicle-to-home” or bidirectional charging, so you can use the car as a sort of emergency power station, provided your home’s electrical system is set up accordingly.

It’s worth noting the particular pre-production models we were looking at still had a CCS (Combined Charging System) port, rather than the Tesla-style NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector. Production models should see a native NACS port, as GM stressed all vehicles by calendar year 2026 (and, by extension, model year 2026) should get the new standard.

Optional features take the Vistiq up a level

Deciding between the Luxury and Sport trims mainly changes up the visual elements of the Vistiq like the wheels, brightwork and interior aesthetic, rather than the actual feature set. Optional equipment on both models includes features like air ride suspension, as well as active rear steering and a night vision camera inside the digital instrument cluster.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq Platinum, when it’s available next summer, promises “added performance elements” on top of additional interior and exterior color options. It’s unclear at this point whether it will actually get more grunt and even quicker acceleration, but we should have more information on that in the coming months.

Where will Cadillac build the Vistiq?

Cadillac will build the 2026 Vistiq SUV at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, same as it does with the Lyriq. Since it’s actually built in the U.S. and its starting MSRP comes in under $80,000, lower-end Luxury and Sport models should qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. We’ll hopefully have more information on that closer to launch.

Check out more details on the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq in our reveal video below on TFLEV: