2025 Porsche Taycan Lineup Gets Even More Choice With New GTS and Base Taycan 4 Trims

If you want to buy a 2025 Porsche Taycan, you now have 13 distinct versions to consider.

Porsche already gave its electric flagship a moderate update for the 2025 model year, offering up styling changes, new battery packs and a new electric motor to keep it fresh and competitive in the marketplace. Like with its iconic 911 range, though, the automaker seems to be taking a “variety is the spice of life” approach to the Taycan, slotting in new trim levels throughout the stack for both the four-door sedan and the Cross (Sport) Turismo wagon. At the entry-level end, the Taycan 4 offers an all-wheel drive option for the sedan, while those with more of a performance kick can opt for a mid-range GTS in either body configuration.

Three new colors are also now available for the 2025 Taycan models: Slate Grey Neo (shown below on the Taycan 4), Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan 4.

Starting at $105,295 including Porsche’s $1,995 destination fee, the Taycan 4 comes in around $3,900 higher than it’s single-motor, rear-wheel drive counterpart. Adding in the extra electric motor doesn’t give you any extra grunt — depending on the battery size, you either get 402 or 429 horsepower — but it is ever so slightly quicker (by one-tenth of a second) to 60 mph, at 4.4 seconds. Whenever driving dynamics and traction conditions allow for it, the front motor can also electrically decouple itself for better efficiency, so you get the best of both worlds.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan 4 gets a fair amount of kit, as you’d probably expect for a six-figure price tag. 19-inch aero wheels with black brake calipers come by default, while you also get Porsche Traction Management, adaptive air suspension and the automaker’s Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard equipment.

What about the GTS?

Like the brand’s other models, the 2025 Porsche Taycan GTS brings in a sportier version that’s more hardcore than your standard 4S, but not quite as potent (or expensive) as a Taycan Turbo, Turbo S or Turbo GT. To that end, this model starts off at $149,895 for the sedan, or $151,795 for the Sport Turismo.

The GTS isn’t a completely new model to the Taycan range, but it does bring in 93 more horsepower than before. Without the Overboost facility, you’ll now get 590 horsepower by default, while the Overboost now cranks the juice up to 690 horsepower (or 100 hp more than you got from using it previously, where it bumped the output from 503 hp to 590 hp). The extra shove means these new GTS models sprint to 60 mph 0.4 seconds quicker than the last version, for a 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds.

While you still don’t get the Turbo/GT’s 871 to 1,019 horsepower, the GTS does still get some of the styling bits, both inside and out. The interior gets seats from the Turbo GT, as well as the sport steering wheel and the Sport Chrono package, symbolized by the stopwatch on the dash. Porsche also saw fit to tweak the GTS’ suspension to make it stand out from the other trims, while rear-wheel steering is still available as an option.

These three new variants (Taycan 4, Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo wagon) are available to order right now with the rest of the 2025 lineup. Porsche says deliveries should happen near the end of the first quarter of 2025.