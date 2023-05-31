Toyota Recalls 96,000 Corolla Cross Models for Passenger Airbags That May Not Deploy Properly

A manufacturing issue in some 2022-2023 Toyota Corolla Cross models could cause the passenger airbag to incorrectly deploy in a collision.

The automaker published a notice Wednesday, noting approximately 96,000 vehicles impacted by this airbag recall. Non-hybrid Toyota Corolla Cross models may have a manufacturing error in the passenger side instrument panel, where the airbag is located. The defect puts the car out of compliance with U.S. federal safety standards, as front passengers may be at greater risk for injury in a crash if the airbag does not inflate correctly.

Toyota dealers will inspect affected Corolla Cross models for the problem. If necessary, they will then replace the passenger-side dashboard parts with new ones free of the defect. It’s unclear for the moment when dealers will set appointments to fix the problem, but Toyota says it will reach out to affected owners by late July.

To be clear, this only impacts the gasoline-powered, non-hybrid cars. Toyota did not include the Corolla Cross Hybrid in this recall.

If you own a Corolla Cross, you can check whether your vehicle is affected through the automaker’s recall website. The NHTSA also has a recall page, where you can enter your VIN to check if you’re part of the impacted population. Owners can also contact Toyota’s “Brand Engagement Center” at (800)-331-4331 for more information.