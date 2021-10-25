Another Hint Points At The Long-Rumored Hybrid Mustang, And It Still Could Pack A V8!

Yep, a hybrid Mustang is back in the rumor mill once more — and it’s likely happening sooner than you might expect. (Image: Ford)

A hybrid Mustang could be just around the corner.

The redesigned S650 Mustang — Ford’s effort to follow-up the sixth-generation S550 that’s been on sale since 2015 — should be hitting the scene sometime in the back half of 2022. With the Blue Oval’s move toward electrification, along with the entire industry, this overhaul could be one of the pony car’s most significant since it launched nearly six decades ago. Hybrid power is in, says the rumor mill, and that could mean the long-standing V8, after all these years, is out.

Or is it?

Mustang7G forums spotted a peculiar entry on Linkedin for one of the company’s veteran powertrain engineers. In his most recent entry, he listed work on two hybrid Mustang powertrains. Don’t worry, both are already familiar to you if you know the sixth-gen car — Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and what seems to be the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

If it does actually make its way to production, then Ford’s long-lived engine could indeed live on for a little while longer. It’s an interesting turn of events, given the company had to de-rate its 2022 Mustang GT and Mach 1 models by 10 horsepower, reportedly to comply with tightening emissions regulations. Depending on how Ford decides to implement hybridization into the Mustang lineup, that could help offset any further power loss from the V8 itself.

Again, it’s still just a rumor for now, but it is a sensible near-term solution to cater to long-running enthusiasts will also nudging the Mustang into inevitable electrification. After all, that is the whole point behind the Mustang Mach-E. That’s a car that, despite its impressive performance credentials, still splits the pony car faithful due to “Mustang” name (of course, being a crossover has something to do with that as well).

What about a manual?

If the a hybrid Mustang is on tap for the 2023 model year, then it’s possible a 10-speed automatic transmission would be the only option available. Ford has already paired up an electric motor to that unit with its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the F-150 PowerBoost, and that could likely expand out to other models that already use that automatic. Unless the company dedicates serious time and resources into it, though, it’s tough to see how the old-school 6-speed manual could effectively pair up in the same way.

Time, as always, will tell — and hopefully we’ll have some more answers next year. Stay tuned for more updates!