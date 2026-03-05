2026 Lexus ES Pricing Paints a Surprising Picture for Both EV and Hybrid Models

(Images: Lexus)

Ahead of its launch, the 2026 Lexus ES gets formal pricing, with a surprise twist.

After the initial debut last year, the heavily updated Lexus ES lineup is about to actually hit showrooms. There’s more than just your usual generational overhaul, though, as the range gets a fully electric variant, as well as the expected hybrid model. Before it actually lands in the next few months, we now know the base ES 350e will cost $48,795, which technically makes the battery-electric model less expensive than the $50,995 ES 350h.

Now, we are talking about the entry-level, front-wheel drive electric ES at that sub-$50K price point. That said, you do still get a claimed 300 miles of range and 220 horsepower, which ought to be enough for some buyers’ daily driving needs. The Premium trim kicks off the trim stack, while the Luxury comes in at $57,195 with the same powertrain configuration.

Above the ES 350e, the ES 500e gets a more powerful, 338-horsepower setup. Pricing starts at $51,795 for the ES 500e Premium, followed by $57,195 for the higher-end Luxury trim. With the extra electric motor, you get more power and all-wheel drive capability, but a shorter range of 250 miles.

Then there’s the 2026 Lexus ES 350h hybrid. Not only is Lexus following the Camry’s lead by going all-hybrid but the price jumps considerably to $50,995 for the Premium trim. For that, you can get the hybrid ES in either front- or all-wheel drive, with both putting out 243 horsepower. The starting MSRP for the 350h is $6,280 higher than before, as Lexus dropped both the gas-only ES 250 and ES 350 models. This effectively replaces the old ES 300h, though this is your only option (at least for the moment) if you don’t want to leave internal combustion behind completely.

We’ll have some more information on specifics for the 2026 Lexus ES lineup closer to when we actually drive it in mid-May, so stay tuned for those updates.