The Cheaper Nissan Leaf With a Smaller Battery and Price Tag Under $30K Isn’t Happening (At Least For Now)

It's possible we could see the cheapest Leaf at some point, but for now $31K is the baseline for a new model

So much for a super cheap Nissan Leaf?

“Cheap” and “electric” aren’t two words that often go hand-in-hand, but the Nissan Leaf has long been an example of an affordable EV meant for the masses. The new one made some major improvements over the old version too, so all the updates plus a decent price tag make the Leaf a well-reasoned buy. If you were holding out for an even cheaper option, Nissan confirmed to InsideEVs and Car and Driver that it’s been delayed indefinitely.

Specifically, the most affordable version of the 2026 Nissan Leaf would have been the base S (rather than the S+ we can get now). The base model packs a single 174-horsepower motor and a 52-kWh battery pack. Naturally, that means less range than the “Plus” models with the 75-kWh pack. On the flip side, though, Nissan could have undercut every other EV on the market, and even the revived 2027 Chevy Bolt with the latter’s $28,995 starting price.

So, why aren’t we getting a cheaper Leaf? Blame the “evolving EV landscape”, in which the company said it would “continue to assess future battery configurations based on customer demand and segment needs”. That last part is an important bit of the statement, because “evolving”, in this context, typically comes down to “people don’t want it”…at least not to the point where Nissan or automakers in a similar position could generate enough volume to justify launching a smaller-pack Leaf in the first place.

As it stands, the 2026 Nissan Leaf S brings a more powerful 214-horsepower motor, as well as the larger battery pack. Nissan says that’s good for 303 miles of range. Not only is that a massive improvement on the old model, but it’s a marketable figure for American EV buyers who value range above pretty much everything else.

At $31,845 to start, the Leaf S+ is still relatively affordable (in electric car terms, especially). One of the major sticking points for many would-be shoppers is sticker price, though, and more options are always welcome on that front. Nissan may introduce the base Leaf S for 2027, but as ever, we’ll have to wait and see.