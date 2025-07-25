2026 Toyota Corolla Lineup Gets Even More Screen And Standard Driver Assist Upgrades

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota’s compact contender gets even more tech updates to boost its appeal against the competition.

As we roll through the summer, automakers across the board are either launching brand-new models or rolling out changes for their existing ones. The 2026 Toyota Corolla falls in the latter category, since we’re not talking about major mechanical or styling updates over previous model years. What is coming to both the gas and hybrid versions, however, is a set of tech updates to keep it a compelling option against mainstays like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra and Volkswagen Jetta, among others. With more standard equipment and higher-end features on the range-topping XSE, the whole 2026 Toyota Corolla lineup is getting a bump to its starting MSRP.

As before, the 2026 Toyota Corolla is available in the typical LE, SE and XSE trims. The FX Edition will not return to the sedan for the new model year, though you can now get it with the hatchback.

On the entry-level end, the LE and SE models get a standard 7-inch digital gauge cluster to replace the old 4.2-inch TFT display. The whole Corolla range also now gets standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The 8.0-inch infotainment screen that came with the Corolla’s last update in 2023 remains, as does wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (a 10.5-inch unit is available on the SE and standard on XSE). On the whole, even the base Corolla LE is now remarkably well equipped for the $23,920 asking price.

The top-end $29,635 XSE, for its part, gets a larger 12.3-inch digital cluster, as well as the larger infotainment screen and an 800-watt JBL audio system. Sitting in the middle, the Corolla SE now starts at $26,360, bringing in larger wheels, a more aggressive looking front clip, heated mirrors and a leather-trimmed steering wheel over the base LE.

Like before, all gas variants of the 2026 Toyota Corolla use a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine putting out 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission. Toyota claims 35 mpg combined for that model, while the 1.8-liter-backed hybrid returns up to 50 mpg combined. Hybrid models start at $25,770 for the base LE FWD ($1,010 more than the gas-only version).

2026 Toyota Corolla models will hit dealerships this fall.