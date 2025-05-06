2026 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX Jazzes Up the Formula With White Wheels and a Throwback Name

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota aims to bring a “dose of bold athleticism” to its run-of-the-mill Corolla hatchback with the FX Edition.

As crazy fun as the GR Corolla is, the bulk of Toyota’s sales success with the model lands on the ordinary, daily driver-friendly sedan and the hatchback. Following up the automaker’s FX treatment for the sedan last summer, we’re now getting more of a true to form spiritual successor to the FX16 from the 1980s (since that was also a front-drive hatchback).

What we’re looking at with this throwback model is a jazzier version of the standard hatchback, complete with 18-inch gloss white wheels, for a start. You also get a sportier rear wing, sport touring seats and bright orange stitching — which pretty much forces you into choosing the bright orange Inferno paint color. You can technically get it in Ice Cap (white) or Blue Crush Metallic…but if you want something that looks lively, I’d lean toward this combo.

For better or worse, though, that liveliness doesn’t translate to any powertrain upgrades. You still get the same 2.0-liter “Dynamic Force” four-cylinder engine as before, putting out 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. Toyota unfortunately dropped the manual transmission option a couple years back too, which would have been a great fit for a modern FX16 of sorts. While the sedan did get a couple suspension and steering tweaks, the automaker also makes no mention of those upgrades translating to the hatchback, either. Oh well…on the up side, you should get around 33 mpg combined, so this FX is no less frugal than its standard hatchback counterparts.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FX builds on the base SE trim, with a couple extra higher-end features. Like the sedan, the FX hatch borrows the slightly larger 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a standard wireless phone charger. However, unlike the sedan, you’re stuck with the 8-inch infotainment setup (while the sedan gets a larger 10.5-inch screen). It’s a bit of a weird omission, but no other Corolla hatch gets the larger screen — not even the GR Corolla.

If you want a Corolla Hatchback FX, Toyota is only making 1,600 examples, so you’ll have to act fast to snag one. The company did not mention pricing yet, but it did mention these cars would be available at dealerships in the fall. On the sedan side, the FX costs about $2,000 more than a standard SE, so that will likely play out here. Handily, that sort of price hike slots the FX right between the Nightshade and the XSE at roughly $28,000 including destination, so expect to see that kind of price tag in a few months.