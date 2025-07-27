Ask Nathan: More News About the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica and a *New* $30,000 Roadster?

Rendering: ND Adlen and AI

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

What’s the latest on the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica?

Can I get a roadster (other than a Miata) for around $30,000?

This week’s first question comes from a long time fan who wants to know if there’s any information about the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica.

Q: RE: 2026 Chrysler Pacifica updates?

A few years ago I asked about updates to the Chrysler Pacifica and now I’m wondering about the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica because of all the issues Chrysler is going through. It’s like they wanna make this brand with history fail but the people are against it. So what will they do to keep everyone happy? How will the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica save Chrysler?

— Ken

Chrysler Portal concept – Image: Chrysler

A: Ah – there are some interesting rumors.

Some rumors suggest that the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica will receive a significant exterior refresh at the very least. As you stated, it is the one saving grace for Chrysler – and it needs to remain relevant in this market, if Chrysler has any hope of maintaining. I checked some sources, and even rummaged around some AI-curated information – and the consensus is that they may blend some of the Halcyon concept’s design cues externally. The main image is a rough estimate of what that could look like.

There are still some holdouts that the design will mirror the older Chrysler Portal design, but (given its age) I doubt it.

Regardless of the exterior design, a popular rumor is that a full electric version is in development, potentially built on the STLA Large platform. We expect to see an updated/improved PHEV setup as well, which is dearly needed. There is a question about the return of the 3.6-liter “Pentastar” V6, and all-wheel drive (AWD), which should find their way into the updates as well. Larger screens, even nicer interiors and updates on current popular features (like the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system) are expected to return with some updates.

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell expressed optimism about the brand’s future, citing investments in the Pacifica and a new crossover.

A new Chrysler crossover, potentially with Halcyon concept-inspired styling, is also rumored to be in development. It all feels like lip-service. Unfortunately, we (and the buying public) have seen zero evidence of any of this so far.

— N

The last question comes from me. Yep, I am answering my own question as I think it might interest a few people who were curious about affordable roadsters.

Q: RE: Roadster alternatives?

Hi Me.

I’m one of your biggest fans, next to your wife and (possibly) some of your kids. I was wondering: are there any affordable roadsters left in the United States?

Thanks,

— Me

p.s. You are a very handsome man.

A: Howdy Me!

No, this isn’t me having an existential crisis – or arguing with my Id, Ego and SuperEgo; although that has happened in the past. This is an honest to goodness question I pondered as I recently received a set of keys to something unique. You see, I recently had a long (two week) loan of a Polaris Slingshot SL.

Here’s what my research for sub $50,000 convertibles and roadsters:

Ford Mustang convertible 2.3 -liter: abot $44,000 base

Mini Cooper Convertible: about $36,000 base

Mazda MX-5 Miata: about $31,000 base

Polaris Slingshot SL: about $29,000 base

That’s about it. Sure, there’s nifty cars that are more expensive like the $54K Morgan Super 3 (which I drove – and you’ll hear more about soon) and the approximately $78K Corvette Stingray Convertible – but they are expensive for many buyers. I’m looking at convertibles and roadsters that cost as much as a well-equipped economy car.

Only the Mazda and the Polaris offer manual transmissions now. Ford got rid of manual transmissions for 2.3-liter Mustangs. Mini killed off manual transmissions altogether. Now, looking at the remainder – what does the Polaris Slingshot offer that the Mazda Miata MX-5 does not? On paper, the answer is, “not much,” but driving the two back-to-back revealed something unseen with the written word: exhilaration.

Don’t get me wrong, the Miata is a far more logical, comfortable and useable vehicle. They are some of the most balanced road cars available – period. Still, they are far from racious, auditious or feel like they bring a sense of whimsy to your drive. People don’t point at the mere appearance of a Miata, and they rarely would look twice at one during a car show. All of that is not true for the Polaris Slingshot.

Sure, 180 horsepower and about 129 lb-ft or max torque doesn’t sound like much – but it’s damn quick. It takes less than 5-seconds to hit 60 mph, unlike the Miata’s 7.5-seconds, and it screams like a banshee as it closes in on its 8,500 rpm redline. Sure, the engine sounds like a snowmobile (big surprise coming from Polaris), but it gets people’s attention.

The pros and cons of the Polaris Slingshot

Pro: More comfortable than all three-wheeled competitors.

Con: Three wheels makes for little grip if you hit a pothole or road imperfection – and you will. The rear wheel can hop, making for sketchy handling when going all out.

Pro: Precise steering, excellent grip and great feel

Con: Absolutely no practicality for daily driving – and the front end is very wide for such a small vehicle

Pro: Modern conveniences like cruise control, a Bluetooth head unit with Apple Carplay compatibility and USB chargers.

Con: You can’t hear the stereo wearing a helmet

Pro: Easy to see out of, easy to place the wheels on the corners

Con: Do not expect any useful safety features you would get on a car – it has seatbelts and a roll-bar.

Pro: The drive combines the feeling of riding a motorcycle and flying – it’s never a dull moment

Con: Full exposure to the elements makes for a difficult ride in adverse conditions

Pro: Excellent (Mazda-sourced) manual transmission, and an automated manual (basically an automatic) is available

Con: Most states require a helmet

Pro: It’s an “:autocycle” so no motorcycle license needed

I could go on and on about the pros and cons. Suffice to say: it’s an acquired taste that can only be enjoyed in the right environment. I live in L.A., near the beach, and I can tell you this: it’s a total blast in this environment!

Cheers!

— N