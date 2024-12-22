Ask Nathan: Toyota, We Want The Quirky Hilux Rangga *Now*, And Replacing A Nissan NV200 Van?

Some of Toyota's best vehicles are not meant for consumption here in America, and that's a shame...

The Toyota Hilux Rangga is quirky awesomeness!

What should I replace my Nissan NV200 van with?

Q: (Via: Twitter/X@NathanAdlen) Have you seen the Toyota Hilux Rangga family hauler yet?

It’s just the type of weirdo family hauler I want! It’s based on a truck and is totally simple like the regular Hilux! Is there any way Toyota would consider one of these for our local market?

– 4:44sneexe

A: As quirky, and simple as this truck is – it’s not meant for our market. Sorry.

This truck, and the Hilux it’s based on, are built by Toyota Motor Thailand, for the local market. I believe some export is planned, but not to our shores. It’s a shame, the Hilux is less expensive than a base model Mitsubishi Mirage. That being said, it is the absolute bare bones of transportation; it’s just a step away from a farming, or industrial truck.

There are a few engine choices, but the most powerful is a 148-horsepower four-cylinder that has a five-speed manual transmission. The Hilux Rangga is that – plus a cabin that has two additional rows of seats. Yup, it’s a seven-seater.

You can read more about the Hilux here.

Word has it that this is only a rear-drive (via solid axle) setup, and options are few. Some estimates at a $15,000-$18,000 base price. Foreign market trucks are difficult to import. While it would be a hell of a bargain for U.S. buyers, the reality is that the chicken tax alone would place the pricing higher. It’s also not compliant with many of our DOT and EPA requirements.

It looks this weird for a reason: these are modular trucks that have a a choice of rear ends including: a pickup, flatbed, box and (possibly) an RV. When you buy one of these Hilux trucks, it comes with a cab on a platform and running gear. Nothing else. Still, it looks kind of funky-cool – am I right?

The idea of a rugged, simple and affordable SUV is very attractive, but it’s not destine for the United States,

– N

The last comment comes from a Nissan NV200 van owner who’s looking for a change. This is from a nice person I met at King Hawaiian Bakery and Restaurant. Great place!

Q: (Edited summary of our conversation) My 2017 Nissan NV200 is getting old, and I am looking to replace it.

I work as an electrician and the NV200 has been a reliable little van for years. I have over 200,000 miles on it and it’s getting a bit tired. It’s time to move on.

Any suggestions?

— Nice guy at the bakery

A: Hi there.

It’s such a shame that every automaker opted to kill the small cargo van in the United States. Unfortunately, there are no direct replacements. I have a few recommendations that may help fill the void.

The first possibility is (currently) the least expensive cargo van for sale in the United States: the 2024 GMC Savana cargo van. Yes, they still build them. It’s an old, but solid design and has more capacity than your NV200. It’s also less efficient, and has a base price around $43,000.

From there, prices increase, but the Ram Promaster is only about $3,000 more – and it’s a more compelling package for someone who wants something similar to their NV200. It’s just a lot bigger, and pricier. From there, you are looking at about $49,000 for the Ford Transit and just over $50,000 for a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. These are all base prices, and there are some discounts to look out for.

My other recommendation may see a bit off, but stay with me on this. A base mode, front-drive Ford Maverick starts at $23,920, and over $25,000 for the hybrid. They have a payload of 1,500 pounds, your old NV200 has a payload of 1,480 lbs., so they are on-par.

Shells (“toppers”) are now available, and they cost between $1,200 and $4,500. They weigh between 50 lbs. (inflatable) and about 250 lbs. Most weigh under 200 lbs. You would lose some payload, but would gain a more utilitarian, and passenger-friendly work truck for (potentially) under $30,000.

That’s the best suggestion I could come up with.

Good luck!

— N