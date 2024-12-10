2025 Toyota 4Runner Priced From $42,220 And Will Go On Sale In Early 2025

Pricing for the new 4Runner starts off significantly lower than the Land Cruiser...until you hit the upper trims

(Images: Toyota)

The sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner is just around the corner, and official pricing has just been announced.

It’s been a momentous year for Toyota’s off-road SUVs, as we’ve gotten both the new Land Cruiser 250 Series and — after fifteen years — a brand-new 4Runner. Like the Tacoma truck, this sixth-gen 4Runner brings a new Trailhunter trim to the mix, as well as a new turbocharged 2.4-liter engine, with or without a hybrid setup depending on which model you choose. Since you can actually get the 4Runner without the hybrid powertrain, it starts off significantly less expensive than the similarly-sized Land Cruiser. In fact, pricing for the 2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5 kicks off at $42,220 for a rear-wheel drive version (all pricing includes $1,450 destination), or $44,220 if you want it with four-wheel drive (and I imagine most of you do).

Once you get up into the higher trims employing Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid system, though…it’s more a six of one, half a dozen of the other situation choosing between the 4Runner and the Land Cruiser.

Now, I say it’s “more” of a preference-based decision, but the 4Runner is still technically less expensive if you’re just gunning for the hybrid option at the lowest-possible price point. The 4Runner TRD Off-Road i-Force Hybrid Max starts off at $53,440, and that’s still a few grand less than the least expensive Land Cruiser 1958 Edition, which starts at $57,900. The top-end Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter and TRD Pro, though, come in at a whopping $68,350 — or $4,100 more than the top-spec Land Cruiser.

2025 Toyota 4Runner pricing breakdown, by trim:

Here’s a closer look at prices across the new 4Runner lineup. Where it’s available (i.e. the SR5, TRD Sport and Limited non-hybrid trims), add $2,000 if you want 4WD.

Trim 2025 Starting MSRP Change from 2024 SR5 $42,220 +$65 TRD Sport $48,700 +$3,685 TRD Off-Road (4WD) $50,640 +$4,640 TRD Sport Premium $54,060 New trim Limited $56,850 +$5,460 TRD Off-Road Premium i-Force Max Hybrid $59,220 +$10,640 Limited i-Force Max Hybrid (4WD) $61,650 New trim Platinum i-Force Max Hybrid $64,310 New trim Trailhunter i-Force Max Hybrid $68,350 New trim TRD Pro i-Force Max Hybrid $68,350 +$11,730

At the lower end where the real meat of Toyota 4Runner sales are, the base SR5 only starts off $65 more than the outgoing fifth-generation SUV. That comes off downright reasonable, but price hikes get a bit scarier from that point. Mind you, all 2025 Toyota 4Runners now ride on the same TNGA-F platform that underpins the brand’s newest trucks, from the Tacoma and Tundra to the Land Cruiser, Sequoia and Lexus GX/LX SUVs. You also get the new 2.4-liter engine putting out 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, or a hybrid setup with 326 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. There’s a new 8-speed transmission in play this time around, rather than the truly ancient 5-speed in 4Runners of yesteryear.

Still, depending on the trim, you’re paying anywhere from $3,685 to $11,730 more than the equivalent 2024 trim, with the more eye-watering price hikes coming in part from that new hybrid i-Force Max setup.

Thanks to the new powertrains, fuel economy is significantly better than the old 4Runner, not that Toyota had a high bar to clear there. The standard 2.4-liter gas engine should manage an EPA-estimated 20/26/22 City/Highway/Combined mpg in rear-wheel drive SR5 and TRD Sport trims (the 4×2 Limited only manages 24 mpg on the highway). 4×4 gas models get up to 19/25/21 City/Highway/Combined mpg for the SR5 and Sport (20/24/21 for the Limited).

If you opt for the hybrid models, Toyota claims an MPG range of 23/24/23 City/Highway/Combined mpg, and all of those models come with standard four-wheel drive.

All 2025 Toyota 4Runners are also capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds when properly equipped, which is a 1,000-pound improvement on the outgoing SUV.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner officially goes on sale in early 2025, so we don’t have too much longer to wait. We’ll have driving impressions pretty soon as well, so stay tuned for those!