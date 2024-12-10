The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Claims the Title of America’s Fastest Car Around the Nürburgring

Meet the first American production car to lap the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes.

There’s a reason folks call it the ‘Green Hell’ — the Nürburgring Nordschleife is not a track for the faint of heart, and nor is tackling the 12.94-mile circuit an easy challenge for serious performance cars with the most seasoned drivers at the helm. Nevertheless, Ford has spent the past several months hyping up the new Mustang GTD, a $300,000-plus, 815-horsepower track weapon as one of the fastest cars it’s ever built. There’s a new record to back up the claim this week, as the American-made performance monster lapped the Green Hell in 6:57.685.

It’s a major milestone for any American production car, let alone Ford’s gnarliest Mustang to date. The automaker spent months going after that time, with rainy conditions temporarily setting back its efforts in August. After things cleared up, though, Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Müller was able to make three runs and snag the stock production sports car record. Keep in mind, as that title points out, this is a factory GTD that is street legal, on top of being insanely expensive. It’s the fifth-fastest production car around the Nordschleife (the longer ‘North Loop’), the sixth vehicle to ever break the seven-minute barrier, and the fastest American production car to do it.

Despite breaking a record for U.S.-built production cars, Ford CEO Jim Farley said this won’t be the last we’ll see of the supercar-beating Mustang on the Nürburgring. “We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know there’s much more time to find with the Mustang GTD. We’ll be back.”

Ford published a 14-minute documentary called ‘Road to the Ring’, documenting some of the journey in preparing the most expensive, most powerful Mustang ever to take a run at the 6 minute, 57.685 second run. For reference, that time shakes out just ahead of the Porsche 911 GT3’s time (6:59.93), though the GT3 with the Manthey Performance kit managed a quicker time (6:55.737) than the GTD, and the GT3 RS is significantly quicker (6:49.328), as is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6:48.047), and the GT2 RS with the Manthey Performance kit is still in a completely different league (6:43.300). So, you can see where Farley and his team are coming from on not being satisfied — they clearly have the Germans locked in their sights.