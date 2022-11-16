Acura Officially Ends NSX Production with 350th and Final NSX Type S PMC Edition

(Images: Acura)

After 350 units, the Acura NSX Type S officially bows out.

It’s been seven years since the latest Acura NSX first rolled off the assembly line. Now, after the automaker announced the supercar’s demise last year, it’s actually built the last unit of the limited-run NSX Type S PMC Edition.

Of course, with a limited version of an already rare sports car, it’s not like you’ve been able to actually order this NSX for awhile. The Type S sold out within 24 hours, and the 350 folks who have gotten or will soon get one probably aren’t too keen to let them go right now. Not that I blame them, since this NSX packs 600 horsepower, more hardcore performance tires and aggressive styling to cement this car’s swan song status.

This last update is the end of an era for Acura’s most iconic sports coupe, though the company took this opportunity to announce production of another special edition. As the NSX winds down, manufacturing of the TLX Type S PMC Edition begins. Acura announced their latest TLX Type S variant as a 300-unit production run, in one of three special colors (with 100 units for each color).

The first two colors, Curva Red and 130R White, sold out “in just minutes” according to the automaker. The final color, Long Beach Blue, will open up on December 8 through Acura’s website. Like the NSX, this special-run sedan will be built at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.