Looking for a 2023 Dodge Charger or Challenger? The “Horsepower Locator” Can Help You Find the Model You Want

It’s ‘Last Call’ for the Dodge Challenger and Charger — and the order books are officially open.

The automaker announced their ‘Horsepower Locator’ on the Dodge Garage website to help folks locate the specific car they want. To recap, we’ll soon see these two long-running models roll off into the sunset. It’s hardly fitting for the Challenger and Charger to go quietly into that good night, however, so the brand’s pulling out all the stops to build as much hype as possible around this one last hurrah with the Last Call series. Each 2023 Challenger or Charger model will get a few special touches to mark the last year as the Brampton, Ontario plant finishes up a nearly two-decade-long production run.

The highlights are the Last Call models, though, with seven special edition cars: the Challenger Shakedown and Black Ghost, the Charger and Challenger Swinger and the Charger King Daytona and Super Bee. You probably noticed I only mentioned six cars, and that’s because there’s still one reveal coming up soon.

Using the Horsepower Locator site, shoppers will be able to search every dealership in the U.S. to find the model and trim they want to buy. All dealer allocations from the factory will be visible, from the base SXT models all the way up to, say, the Charger King Daytona special edition. Now, this site won’t necessarily catch cars that inevitably move from dealer to dealer as they trade with each other, but you can at least see how many factory allocations your dealer’s getting.

For the Last Call models, Dodge is breaking down allocations by dealer performance. The top 200 dealers will get 12 special edition allocations. Dealers between 201 and 300 will get 10 allocations, and 301 through 500 will get six. Each of the ‘Last Call’ cars will come pre-configured and original orders must be placed through a dealer that has an allocation for that special edition vehicle. So, if you want to get a Shakedown and your local dealer isn’t getting one, you will have to go elsewhere to seal that deal.

Orders for all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models are open now.

If you aren’t aiming for one of the special editions, it should obviously be fairly easy to find your desired spec. For the non-Last Call SRT Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye models, Dodge is opening up options and features by designating all of them as Jailbreak models. 14 exterior colors are available, including classics like Plum Crazy, B5 Blue, Sublime green and Destroyer Gray. R/T models packing the smaller 5.7-liter Hemi V8 will get a “345” badge on the fenders, in the same spirit as the 6.4-liter 392 and the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcats.

Pricing for the lineup (including destination) breaks down as follows:

Dodge Challenger models: SXT: $32,140 SXT w/ AWD: $35,140 GT: $35,440 GT w/ AWD: $38,440 R/T: $40,980 R/T Scat Pack: $47,440 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak: $71,360 SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak: $80,235 Super Stock Widebody: 88,240



Dodge Charger models: SXT: $34,240 SXT w/ AWD: $37,840 GT: $36,940 GT w/ AWD: $39,940 R/T: $43,980 R/T Scat Pack: $50,340 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody: $79,935 SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody: $88,535



Special Editions: Challenger Shakedown: $65,185 Widebody: $69,085 Challenger Swinger Widebody: $67,785 Challenger Black Ghost: $100,910

Charger Super Bee: $63,400 Widebody: $68,895 Charger Swinger Widebody: $71,285 Charger King Daytona: $100,015



Widebody versions are available for the Challenger and Charger R/T, as well as the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye.

Dodge dealers will confirm orders by email within 30 days. During the first phase of ordering over the next few months, though, the Horsepower Locator page will be updated daily, Monday through Friday.