Dodge Announces Third and Fourth “Last Call” Special Editions with Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Models

Just 1,000 of each will be available to order this fall

Dodge is rolling out seven special edition Charger and Challenger models over the coming weeks, as part of its “Last Call” run before ending the current models’ production next year.

Both cars are getting this special edition treatment, dubbed the “Scat Pack Swinger”, with 1,000 Widebody units allocated to each model.

Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger models will be available in F8 Green, Sublime Green or White Knuckle.

Order books for all sevel special editions open later this fall.

A new week, and a new special edition 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger rolls out for public consumption.

We’re now on the third and fourth of seven special edition reveals here, with this latest being another throwback to the cars’ storied past. Just 1,000 examples each of the Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger are making their way to certain Dodge dealers, so it will be a rare sight when you spot these green and gold cars on the road.

Earlier reveals included the Challenger Shakedown and the Charger Super Bee.

Both are based around the Widebody Scat Pack, complete with big Hemi power. The Challenger Swinger, for its part, gets a gold-painted Shaker hood. Both cars see the same 20-by-11-inch “Gold School” wheels, as well as black six-piston Brembo brakes. You also get similarly gold Scat Pack and bee grille and spoiler badges.

Check things out inside the Dodge Charger/Challenger Swinger models

Overall, the theme of these special editions has boiled down to aesthetic touches. Inside these swingers, you get a special badge on the instrument panel, while both cars bring “Mod Grain” wood-like trim pieces. It’s not actual wood, unlike the old-school Swingers of the ’70s, but it’s a nice touch. Finally, you get Nappa leather and Alcantara seats with a green Dodge Rhombi logo, as well as green accent stitching on the seats and doors.

As with Dodge’s other “Last Call” special editions, pricing and availability will emerge later this fall. We have three more special editions to go, with the last one making itself known at SEMA on November 1.