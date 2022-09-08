2024 Chevy Equinox EV Details Have Arrived: More on Range, Options and a Promised $30K Price Tag

The base 1LT will be one of the more affordable EV options around when it arrives next year

Chevrolet announced further details on its upcoming 2024 Equinox EV Thursday.

Positioned below the Blazer EV, the electric Equinox promises up to 300 miles of range and a starting MSRP around $30,000.

Like other Chevy models, the Equinox EV has a trim walk with “LT” and sportier “RS” versions.

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will officially launch next fall.

General Motors continues its EV charge, this time divulging more details on the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV.

This launch will bring a trifecta of new models to market within the next year, including the upcoming Blazer EV and Silverado EV pickup, though we’ll see many more electric models emerge from the automaker as it realizes its $35 billion investment in zero emissions vehicles and autonomous tech through 2025. On Thursday, Chevrolet shared more information on its compact EV crossover, including a full trim walk, range specs and a repeated promise to launch the model around $30,000.

Here’s what options you’ll have in the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV.

The new Equinox EV will launch with four trim levels, ranging from the base 1LT through the top-spec 3RS. Beyond saying the entry-level version will start “around $30,000”, Chevrolet is staying tight-lipped on its pricing plans for the time being. Keep in mind, this electric Equinox won’t launch until fall 2023, so there’s still plenty of time for MSRPs to shift before the car hits showrooms.

So, what do you get for the money? All 2024 Chevy Equinox EV models will bring new, distinctive styling to the table, including a unique fascia, flush door handles and at least one LED light bar. While these press photos show a front light bar, you will not see that if you get the base 1LT model. It will be available on 2LT and above, so higher-end models will get both a front and rear signature LED light bar to set it apart from current Chevrolet models. Styling is always subjective, obviously, but I think the new Equinox EV looks pretty sharp. It still has a distinctive face, while the wider shoulder line from the rear doors to the tailgate helps give the EV some presence.

Standard features

Starting off, the entry-level 2024 Chevy Equinox 1LT will be available with three different powertrain configurations. A single-motor, front-wheel drive version is the baseline, though you’ll be able to get two range options. The standard model has 250 miles of range, while Chevrolet says a longer-range version will manage 300 miles on a charge. If you go for the dual-motor “eAWD” option instead, you’ll split the difference and net about 280 miles of range, according to GM’s current estimates.

The FWD Equinox EV gets 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for the second motor, you’ll get up to 290 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque — enough to stay competitive with most mainstream electric crossovers currently on the market. The AWD Equinox EV uses the smaller unit from the base model Blazer EV, rather than the more potent motor from the upcoming Blazer SS EV and the Cadillac Lyriq.

Base 1LT models get an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as an 11-inch infotainment display. Along with omitting the front light bar, you’ll also get manually-adjustable seats and 19-inch machine face aluminum wheels.

2LT and 3LT models bring more luxurious features

Step up to the 2LT, and you’ll only get the longer 300-mile range if you stick with front-wheel drive. Once more, AWD kicks the available range down a little bit, to 280 miles.

The feature list grows with the mid-range trim, as you’d expect. As the driver, you’ll ditch a manually-adjustable seat for an 8-way power-adjustable seat. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel come standard, while you still get 19-inch wheels. This time around, you do get the front LED light bar, as well as roof rails and heated side mirrors. On the interior front, you can choose from either a blue interior with black accents or a “Sky Cool Gray” option.

Available features for the 2LT include a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, as well as a presence-based power liftgate. The car will detect when the key fob’s near the rear of the vehicle and automatically open for you, should you have your hands full. Adaptive cruise control and HD Surround Vision are two more options, while you can also spec GM’s Super Cruise on the 2LT, a two-tone white roof (with the blue exterior, shown above) and a sunroof.

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT makes most of the 2LT’s options standard equipment, including the larger infotainment display. Here, you also get a 6-way power-adjustable passenger seat, front heated and ventilated seats, heated rear outboard seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and 21-inch wheels. That power tailgate is now standard, as is the adaptive cruise control and HD Surround Vision.

You’ll still have some standalone options, even with the 3LT model. Super Cruise is still an added-cost extra, as is a Bose premium audio system, head-up display and digital camera mirror and a sunroof.

Fancy a sportier crossover? You’ll want one of the RS trims

Chevrolet splits the RS trims out similarly to the LT models, though there are only “2RS” and “3RS” options.

Both mirror their LT counterparts pretty closely, except when it comes to styling options. The 2RS brings in distinctive 20-inch wheels and a flat-bottom steering wheel, for a start. You’ll also have the option of a black interior with red accents, or a fully Adrenaline Red interior if you really want to go for a sportier feel.

The 2RS and 3RS share the same range estimates as before: 300 miles for FWD, and 280 miles for the AWD versions. The top-end 3RS brings in 21-inch aluminum wheels, as well as a heated flat-bottom steering wheel. The main draw to the 3RS is its beefed up Level 2 charging capability. Unlike the lower models that can charge at 11.2-kW (adding 34 miles of range per hour of charging, per GM), the 3RS gets 19.2-kW AC charging capability. Provided you have the appropriate 100-amp charging station GM will sell alongside the car, the automaker says you can get up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging time.

All 2024 Chevy Equinox EV models will have 150 kW DC fast charging capability. That adds up to 70 miles of range in 10 minutes, according to GM estimates. You also get an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty in addition to the standard bumper-to-bumper warranty, no matter which model you buy.

Chevrolet will build the Equinox EV at its Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plan, where it currently builds the Blazer SUV.