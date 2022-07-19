Video: The All-New 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Looks to Take Down the Mustang Mach-e, Tesla Model Y, and Others – Will It?

Welcome to the world debut of the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. The wraps come off GM’s latest all-electric crossover. This is GM’s answer to all of the popular electric SUVs on the market today. Will it be a world-beater? Let’s look at all the details and find out.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV

The new electrified Blazer will be offered in a variety of configurations, trims, and performance levels. The Blazer EV’s longest driving range is estimated at 320 miles, while the highest-performance SS model will offer up to 557 horsepower with an estimated 0-60 MPH sprint in under 4 seconds.

The Blazer EV uses GM’s Ultium electric architecture and offers customers a choice of front-wheel-drive (FWD), rear-wheel-drive (RWD), or all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. Traditional vehicles generally had to choose whether they are FWD or RWD architectures. The Blazer EV can do both due to the flexibility of its “skateboard” platform that can accommodate a front electric motor, a rear electric motor, or both.



Chevrolet will offer the Blazer EV in the following trims: 1LT, 2LT, RS, high-performance SS, and police-specific PPV model. Blazer’s charging options include a built-in 11.5 kW AC charger for home or public charger use. The “level-3” DC fast charger is available with a speed of up to 190 kW, according to Chevrolet.

