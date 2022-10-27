The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Substantially More Expensive, With Prices Starting at $43,990

Would you still pick one up over its rivals, or are you going to shop around?

If you’re looking to score a 2023 Honda Civic Type R, you’re going to need deeper pockets than before.

With 315 horsepower on tap, this new Type R is the most powerful car the brand’s ever brought to U.S. shores. It also brings similar generational refinements to the rest of the eleventh-gen Civic lineup, so you’d expect this model to command a higher price. And it does, as this is its most expensive hot hatch to date, by a decent margin. Pricing for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R starts off at $43,990 including destination.

Considering the last-gen model came in at $38,450 (before ridiculous dealer markups) …that is a hefty chunk of change. The only past Civic Type R that came close was the Limited Edition, of which the automaker only built 600 examples. This is no limited-run variant, though — this is the new baseline for those looking for Honda’s latest and greatest hot Civic.

So, where does the Type R land among the competition? That is cheaper than the $45,385 Volkswagen Golf R and the 2.0-liter, $44,635 Toyota Supra 2.0. It’s more expensive than the $36,995 Toyota GR Corolla Core, and trades blows with the $43,995 Circuit Edition.

If you have the funds to get into a Type R, the main factors to consider are going to be your own preferences — it’s still front-wheel drive, after all — and, well, let’s just say “market conditions”. The 2023 Type R will hit dealerships starting tomorrow, October 28.

We’ll have more coverage of the Civic Type R coming up soon, so stay tuned for more details!

Correction 10/27/22: An earlier version of this post omitted Honda’s $955 destination charge for the last-gen, 2021 Honda Civic Type R. With that figure included, the new Civic Type R is roughly $5,540 more than the old one (minus other fees, options and accessories). Apologies for the error.