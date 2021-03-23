From The VIN 001 Bronco To The First GMC Hummer EV, These Are The Barrett-Jackson Auctions To Watch: Video

This article is also posted on TFLtruck.com.

How much will the four VIN 001 vehicles bring in?

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is back this week (between March 20 and March 27), albeit in a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least it’s still happening, though. After being pushed back to March from its original January dates, Andre was able to get in and take a closer look at some of the headline vehicles hitting the auction block on Friday and Saturday.

Two of those include the first 2021 Ford Bronco and Mustang Mach 1. Proceeds from the Bronco will support the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. The Mustang, for its part, will support the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in its research efforts on Type 1 diabetes.

the Those aren’t the only two headline cars at this year’s Barrett-Jackson, either. The VIN 001 GMC Hummer EV and the very first Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition are going up for auction as well. Perhaps an odd pair to hit Scottsdale at the same time when you think about it — one being a 6.2-liter, 702 horsepower beast and the other being a 1,000 horsepower, all-electric revival — but both are sure to bring in huge dollars. And the auctions are raising money for great causes, as well. Proceeds from the TRX fund United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 help line for veterans and their families. The Hummer will support the New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



The first VIN examples of the GMC Hummer EV and Ram 1500 TRX are hitting Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale’s auction block later this week.

In the video below, Andre takes a walk around each of these four vehicles hitting the auction block this weekend. Let us know how much you think they’ll bring in through the comments section below. The Bronco and TRX will hit the auction block Friday, while the Hummer and Mustang Mach 1 will sell on Saturday.